Prepare to be jailed up to 3 months if you ride PMD on S’pore footpaths from Jan. 1, 2020

Tougher enforcement kicking in.

Belmont Lay | December 23, 03:43 pm

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will take a zero-tolerance approach against e-scooter riders caught on Singapore footpaths from Jan. 1, 2020.

The warning has been sounded in late December as tougher enforcement is going to come into effect in about one week’s time.

Mainstream media has focused its coverage on personal mobility riders still scooting around Singapore illegally, despite the Nov. 5 ban.

Got to jail for riding illegally

A tougher stance to deal with recalcitrant riders translates into fines and possible jail terms for those caught and found guilty.

Offenders will face a fine of up to S$2,000 and/ or jail of up to three months from next year.

This was the punishment mentioned by Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min in Parliament on Nov. 4.

E-scooters can now only be used on the 440km of cycling paths islandwide.

At least one foolhardy rider

However, not all riders are planning to stop.

At least one food delivery personnel interviewed by The New Paper has said he will keep riding in the new year, regardless.

He said he has three children to feed and the work offers him the flexibility he needs to take care of domestic affairs as and when he needs to.

His foolhardiness is the minority voice though, as nine others interviewed said they have come to the end of the road for their PMD-riding ways.

What is being done to help e-scooter riders

The government and three major food delivery companies have put up a S$7 million grant for e-scooter riders to trade in their rides for other devices.

About 7,000 food delivery riders use personal mobility devices (PMDs) here.

As of Dec. 16, LTA has received over 3,000 applications for the grant and approved over 2,800 of them.

The application deadline is on Dec. 31.

Grab delivery riders have until March 31, 2020 to complete their trade-ins.

