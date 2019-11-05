fbpx

S’pore woman claims GrabPay charged her S$2,680.53, Grab says she triggered payment

She was initially refunded in GrabPay credits instead of a direct refund to her credit card.

Julia Yeo | December 12, 05:14 pm

A woman in Singapore took to Facebook to air her grievances about being allegedly charged by GrabPay without her knowledge or consent on Dec. 8.

She wrote about her experience with GrabPay over four days, in five separate posts.

Allegedly charged S$2,680.53 unknowingly by GrabPay

The woman, Tiffany Weiling, wrote that her credit card was charged S$2,680.53 on the app, as seen in her transaction history.

Here’s a screenshot, if you can’t see the post:

Screenshot of Grabpay user's complaint on FB
Screenshot via Tiffany Weiling/FB

According to her Facebook post, she called Grab, but failed to get an explanation from them.

After nine hours, Weiling called them again and was told that a refund was being processed.

Refund was not transferred to credit card, but to GrabPay wallet instead

On Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, Weiling updated with another Facebook post.

According to her, GrabPay refunded the S$2,680.53 three days after the “illegal transaction”, but in the form of GrabPay credits, instead of a direct refund to her credit card.

Photo via Tiffany Weiling/FB

Weiling updated with a third post in the evening on the same day, airing her frustration about her tussle with Grab.

In her post, she said that a junior executive from Grab had responded to her, saying that the credit card transaction was made by Weiling herself, and were “happy to do (her) a favour by refunding the transaction to (her) credit card”, instead of GrabPay credits.

She questioned Grab’s accountability, adding that she was disappointed with Grab’s management, claiming that they had tried to portray their mistake as hers.

Reached out to Grab management on LinkedIn

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, Weiling made a fourth, brief update that she had “highlighted the issue to the management of Grab financial services” on LinkedIn, and received an immediate response.

In her fifth update, she shared that a full refund was made to her credit card, with “sincere apologies”.

Weiling added that she was offered S$50 worth of GrabPay credits to take down her posts.

Grab’s response

According to a Grab spokesperson on Dec. 12, the transaction of S$2,680.53 was triggered by the user to pay for an outstanding PayLater bill.

“As (she) paid more than the the bill’s amount, GrabPay had proceeded to refund her the balance after she contacted us at our customer service hotline.”

“The balance amount was refunded back to her GrabPay wallet as that was the source of funds for PayLater repayment.”

“When (she) made a subsequent request for the funds to be refunded back to her card, we have acceded to her request out of goodwill.”

Grab’s spokesperson also clarified that it had not offered her the S$50 GrabPay Credits to remove her posts.

Top image via Tiffany Weiling/FB, Grab

 

