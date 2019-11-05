fbpx

Five Guys opening at Plaza Singapura on Dec. 16, 2019, full menu here

Competition for Shake Shack.

Mandy How | December 13, 04:44 pm

Five Guys will officially open at Plaza Singapura on Dec. 16, 2019.

Photo via Five Guys Singapore

The American burger joint is known for their customisable burgers and milkshakes.

160-seater

The Plaza Singapura outlet occupies over 460 sqm and has both indoor and outdoor seating areas.

The indoor area seats 52, while the outdoor seating area will be able to accommodate slightly over 100.

However, it appears that the outdoor area will not be available during launch time, as the store will only house it “eventually”.

Free toppings

What sets Five Guys apart from other fast food joints is the fact that you can customise your burgers with whatever toppings you like, for free.

Ingredients include grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, ketchup, mustard, green peppers, and more.

There is no limit to the number of toppings you can choose.

Photo via Five Guys Singapore

You can even do the same to your milkshakes, and add chocolate, salted caramel, malted milk and more to your drink — for free.

Photo via Five Guys Singapore

Here is the full menu, which prices starting from S$11 for a little hamburger and going up to S$17 for a bacon cheeseburger.

Hotdogs are also available from S$10 to S$14.

Image via Five Guys Singapore

Address: Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road #01-32, Singapore 238839

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm daily

Top image via Five Guys Singapore

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

