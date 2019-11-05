S’pore durian store sells ‘Durian Tape to White Wall’ for S$163,056, will absorb GST

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s latest art installation caused quite the stir.

It is, as you can see, a banana duct taped to a wall.

The installation, titled “Comedian (2019)”, sold for USD 120,000 (S$163,215).

An unrelated performance artist, David Datuna, came by and ate that art installation.

As he ripped off the banana, he clarified that it was an art performance, entitled “Hungry Artist”.

This art installation might just prevent some hungry westerners from eating it.

Durian on wall

99 Old Trees is kind of like a cafe, but one that serves durians straight from Pahang’s Fook Gor Durian Farm.

They are located at Block 46, Owen Road.

According to their about page, their prices are “ultra-competitive”.

This might be an exception.

Here is their answer to Cattelan’s piece.

The art installation, titled “Durian Tape to White Wall” will set you back a cool S$163,056.

Which if you might notice, is slightly lower than Cattelan’s piece. Perhaps because they have absorbed the GST.

“$163,056 GST we absorb.

Don’t say we buay steady. Buy before GST increase.”

And if you’re looking for meaning behind your art, they got that in spades.

“A durian bondage art as a reminder of our forefathers’ past struggles. The duct tape signifies the oppression from our colonial past.”

The installation includes “duct tape and Pahang MSW 2.15kg (will rot in 3 days)”.

Wall not included.

People have offered to eat that delicious installation.

Must have money.

“Looks like Art, Smells like Fart.”

Image from 99 Old Trees and Pixabay