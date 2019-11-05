fbpx

S’pore durian store sells ‘Durian Tape to White Wall’ for S$163,056, will absorb GST

Swee.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 9, 08:05 pm

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s latest art installation caused quite the stir.

This banana taped to a wall actually sold for S$163,000 at an art show

It is, as you can see, a banana duct taped to a wall.

The installation, titled “Comedian (2019)”, sold for USD 120,000 (S$163,215).

An unrelated performance artist, David Datuna, came by and ate that art installation.

As he ripped off the banana, he clarified that it was an art performance, entitled “Hungry Artist”.

S$160,000 banana duct-taped to wall artwork eaten by performance artist

This art installation might just prevent some hungry westerners from eating it.

Durian on wall

99 Old Trees is kind of like a cafe, but one that serves durians straight from Pahang’s Fook Gor Durian Farm.

They are located at Block 46, Owen Road.

Image from Megumi Nakazawa

According to their about page, their prices are “ultra-competitive”.

This might be an exception.

Here is their answer to Cattelan’s piece.

The art installation, titled “Durian Tape to White Wall” will set you back a cool S$163,056.

Which if you might notice, is slightly lower than Cattelan’s piece. Perhaps because they have absorbed the GST.

“$163,056 GST we absorb.
Don’t say we buay steady. Buy before GST increase.”

And if you’re looking for meaning behind your art, they got that in spades.

“A durian bondage art as a reminder of our forefathers’ past struggles. The duct tape signifies the oppression from our colonial past.”

The installation includes “duct tape and Pahang MSW 2.15kg (will rot in 3 days)”.

Wall not included.

People have offered to eat that delicious installation.

Screenshot from 99 Old Trees

Must have money.

Screenshot from 99 Old Trees

“Looks like Art, Smells like Fart.”

Image from 99 Old Trees and Pixabay

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

