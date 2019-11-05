fbpx

Donnie Yen says he’s not considering buying home in S’pore as houses here ‘are not cheap’

Quite relatable.

Ashley Tan | December 12, 11:30 pm

The media spotlight has focused greatly on Donnie Yen recently, with the actor’s arrival in Singapore to promote Ip Man 4, the last installment of the film series.

Back in October 2019, reports circulated that the Hong Kong star was looking for a home in Singapore, and had allegedly checked out high-end condominiums with his wife Cissy Wang.

In a recent interview with AsiaOne during his visit to our tiny island, Yen refuted these claims.

Not looking for a home here at the moment

When asked whether he was considering a holiday home in Singapore, the 56-year-old said “not at the moment”.

He first said that “it takes a lot of time and effort to manage a home”.

Yen then candidly cited financial reasons as well.

“Not to mention… Money. And Singapore houses are not cheap,” he chuckles.

Yen also cleared the air about claims of him house-hunting in Singapore, stating he had merely went along with some friends who wanted to look at property.

He said: “I didn’t really look into it, I know some reports said I looked into it… I like looking at nice things, it’s like you walking into a department store, you standing outside a show window, does that mean you’re going to buy it? You might not necessarily be buying it.”

Shared about acting experience, family and future plans

A recent announcement by Yen likely dismayed fans worldwide, when he confirmed that Ip Man 4 would be his last kungfu film.

Donnie Yen confirms ‘Ip Man 4’ will be his final kungfu movie

However, he shared in the interview that genres he would like to focus on in the future would be “contemporary modern action films”.

Aside from Ip Man 4, Yen said that he had three more movies coming out soon. ]

These include action comedy Raging Fire, and Disney’s live-action adaptation Mulan.

The star also addressed questions on his acting experience and style of martial arts in his movies.

In response to one question, he replied that Jet Li, Jackie Chan, and Jacky Wu were his best sparring partners on-screen.

Yen also commented that for “particular flavour” of action movies he starred in, he “focus[es] on reality”, and tries to stay as real as possible.

This was how he enhanced the fight scenes in his movies “to the point where the audience thinks it’s real”, something which he said couldn’t be done with technology and video editing.

Yen even entertained personal questions about his family, answering that “being a parent is very difficult these days”, and that he still had much to learn.

“As a filmmaker I’m constantly flying away, so my kids grew up very fast… So I’m learning as I go along.”

You can watch the full interview here.

Top photo from AsiaOne / FB

