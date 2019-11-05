‘Chao ni ma’ taxi driver said he doesn’t care online vitriol & plans to “live in seclusion”

An ex-Transcab taxi driver, Feng Zhan Ning, was caught on video punching and kicking a car and also hurling vulgarities at a couple.

After the videos went viral on social media, the 42-year-old was fired by Transcab and investigated by the police.

Advertisement

Cabby spoke out for the first time

On Dec. 2, Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao managed to get in touch with Feng via WhatsApp.

In an exclusive, Feng told Wanbao that he has nothing much to say in response to the online criticism he received.

Feng, who highlighted that he was “provoked” by drivers who got into his way on purpose, said,

“That driver was sidewinding. He came in front of me, when I was at the third lane turning to the fourth. He came to the fourth and when I’m turning to the third lane, he came to the third lane too. For a couple of times, he came in front of me to block my way and almost led to an accident. I asked him to get off his car. However, he refused and still dared to film me. The other incident is also a similar case.”

He emphasized that he does not need to explain his actions and he does not care what netizens say.

Advertisement

Claims to be “god” & intend to “live in seclusion”

Wanbao reported that Feng is no longer in Singapore since the news broke online.

When the reporter visited the condominium where Feng used to stay in Johor Bahru, the reporter noticed that several residents did not recognise Feng and were shocked that Feng was the agitated cabby in the viral videos.

He told the reporter that he plans to return to China and live in seclusion for at least one to four years.

Advertisement

During the conversation, the reporter also noticed that some oddities in Feng. For instance, Feng highlighted that he has understood ‘supernatural power’ and ‘high-dimensional physics’.

He also claimed to be “god” and said he was framed by “mafia police and the Institute of Mental Hospital” for 20 years.

Wanbao reporter also noticed that Feng is fluent in English and Mandarin, which is evident from his Facebook posts too as he wrote lengthy posts that can hit up to 40,000 words in English.

Feng started to claim to be “god” and have supernatural powers since February 2017, according to his Facebook posts.

Top photo collage from Singapore Road Accidents and SPF Twitter