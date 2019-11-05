Chai Chee eatery sells 3-litre bubble tea tower from S$14.90 & Taiwanese food
Recommended to share with a few friends.
Events
Upsurge
BBT lovers, rejoice.
Bubble tea tower
Taiwanese eatery Lu Ding Ji now has a three litre bubble tea tower from S$14.90.
That’s equivalent to about six regular-sized cups of bubble tea.
The tower comes in three flavours: Milk tea, black tea and green tea.
Cups filled with tapioca pearls, however, are an additional S$0.80 per cup.
The bubble tea tower is only available at its Viva Business Park outlet in Chai Chee.
Taiwanese food
Bubble tea isn’t the only thing they offer, though.
Lu Ding Ji also serves Taiwanese-inspired food, including the pork bowl (S$9.50) which includes a whole braised lava egg.
They also have other rice bowls like the chicken bowl (S$8.50) and the more premium super bowl (S$22.50), which includes Kurobuta pork and slices of wagyu beef.
They also have a variety of mee sua, including the intestine mee sua bowl (S$10.50).
View this post on Instagram
Hidden gem in Chai Chee area serving Taiwanese-inspired fare with local flavors. Previously at CBD area and now relocated to Chai Chee, Lu Ding Ji dishes up tasty and affordable braised meats, rice bowls, bubble tea and desserts in a bigger and comfortable space. Tried a few of their signature dishes and highly recommend their braised large intestine mee sua, braised pork belly bowl and deep-fried chawamushi (steamed egg). The braised pork belly were tender and flavorful after hours of slow cooking; large intestines were perfectly cooked and doesn’t have that offensive smell while the deep-fried chawamushi was unique and delicious. Comfort food at its best! Book a table now with @quandoo_sg promo code DINEOUT200 to enjoy double loyalty points. Also redeem a total of 1000 loyalty points for a $15 cashback directly into your bank account with a successful Quandoo reservation. Thank you Debbie @quandoo_sg and @ludingji.sg for the invite and warm hospitality. . . . LU DING JI Viva Business Park 750 Chai Chee Road #01-13 S469000
Fried snacks
If you’re just feeling peckish, the eatery also offers snacks like this interesting crispy chawanmushi (S$8).
View this post on Instagram
Crispy Chawanmushi from @ludingji.sg — 🗺️: 750 Chai Chee Rd, #01-13 Viva Business Park, Singapore 469000 ☎️: +65 9382 5657 — 📷 by @thefussyfoodie_ 📍 at @ludingji.sg — 📝 @thefussyfoodie_, @veggiesanddonuts, @bestfoodfeed and @bestfoodsingapore collaborated on this post. #BestFoodSingapore #BestFoodFeed #MyFab5 #Singapore #SingaporeFood #Food #Restaurants #Eater #EEEEEATS #BuzzFeast #BuzzFeedFood #HuffPostTaste #Restaurant #EatFamous #ForkYeah #Breakfast #Lunch #Dinner #Crispy
And some deep fried golden mushrooms (S$8).
View this post on Instagram
@ludingji.sg Fried Mushrooms are the best!!! This top my 小吃 list!!! Everyone was about to land their chop sticks on this dish (for the 2nd time) and I had to quickly snatch it away and take a not so nicely "angled" shot. Lol. • • I love mushrooms and I tried to fry it (many times) but failed all the time! 🤦♀️ Hahaha. I think I shall just visit and get my cravings fix here!!! • • We also ordered the Chawanmushi, Luncheon Fries and XL Chicken. Probably there were too many fried items on the table and the mushroom were too good that I find the chicken was so so only. However, the chawanmushi and luncheon fries were well like by everyone! • • @eatsnapsg recommended the pork chop. I alway trust her taste bud and am going to order it on my next visit! • • • #MELanieLIVEtoFEAST
Yum.
Where to go:
Viva Business Park 750 Chai Chee road #01-13 Singapore 469000
Clarke Quay Central 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #B1-K7 Singapore 059817 (Bubble tea tower unavailable at this outlet)
Weekdays, 11:30am to 9:30pm
Weekends, 11:30am to 2:30pm, 4:30pm to 10pm
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.