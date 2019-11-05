fbpx

Chai Chee eatery sells 3-litre bubble tea tower from S$14.90 & Taiwanese food

Recommended to share with a few friends.

Fasiha Nazren | December 9, 06:43 pm

BBT lovers, rejoice.

Bubble tea tower

Taiwanese eatery Lu Ding Ji now has a three litre bubble tea tower from S$14.90.

That’s equivalent to about six regular-sized cups of bubble tea.

The tower comes in three flavours: Milk tea, black tea and green tea.

Photo from Lu Ding Ji’s Facebook page

Cups filled with tapioca pearls, however, are an additional S$0.80 per cup.

The bubble tea tower is only available at its Viva Business Park outlet in Chai Chee.

Taiwanese food

Bubble tea isn’t the only thing they offer, though.

Lu Ding Ji also serves Taiwanese-inspired food, including the pork bowl (S$9.50) which includes a whole braised lava egg.

Photo from @sng.mui on Instagram

They also have other rice bowls like the chicken bowl (S$8.50) and the more premium super bowl (S$22.50), which includes Kurobuta pork and slices of wagyu beef.

They also have a variety of mee sua, including the intestine mee sua bowl (S$10.50).

Hidden gem in Chai Chee area serving Taiwanese-inspired fare with local flavors. Previously at CBD area and now relocated to Chai Chee, Lu Ding Ji dishes up tasty and affordable braised meats, rice bowls, bubble tea and desserts in a bigger and comfortable space. Tried a few of their signature dishes and highly recommend their braised large intestine mee sua, braised pork belly bowl and deep-fried chawamushi (steamed egg). The braised pork belly were tender and flavorful after hours of slow cooking; large intestines were perfectly cooked and doesn't have that offensive smell while the deep-fried chawamushi was unique and delicious. Comfort food at its best!

Fried snacks

If you’re just feeling peckish, the eatery also offers snacks like this interesting crispy chawanmushi (S$8).

And some deep fried golden mushrooms (S$8).

@ludingji.sg Fried Mushrooms are the best!!! This top my 小吃 list!!! Everyone was about to land their chop sticks on this dish (for the 2nd time) and I had to quickly snatch it away and take a not so nicely "angled" shot. Lol. • • I love mushrooms and I tried to fry it (many times) but failed all the time! 🤦‍♀️ Hahaha. I think I shall just visit and get my cravings fix here!!! • • We also ordered the Chawanmushi, Luncheon Fries and XL Chicken. Probably there were too many fried items on the table and the mushroom were too good that I find the chicken was so so only. However, the chawanmushi and luncheon fries were well like by everyone!

Yum.

Where to go:
Viva Business Park 750 Chai Chee road #01-13 Singapore 469000
Clarke Quay Central 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #B1-K7 Singapore 059817 (Bubble tea tower unavailable at this outlet)

When to go:
Weekdays, 11:30am to 9:30pm
Weekends, 11:30am to 2:30pm, 4:30pm to 10pm
Top photo from Lu Ding Ji’s Facebook page and @sng.mui on Instagram

