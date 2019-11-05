Chai Chee eatery sells 3-litre bubble tea tower from S$14.90 & Taiwanese food

BBT lovers, rejoice.

Bubble tea tower

Taiwanese eatery Lu Ding Ji now has a three litre bubble tea tower from S$14.90.

That’s equivalent to about six regular-sized cups of bubble tea.

The tower comes in three flavours: Milk tea, black tea and green tea.

Cups filled with tapioca pearls, however, are an additional S$0.80 per cup.

The bubble tea tower is only available at its Viva Business Park outlet in Chai Chee.

Taiwanese food

Bubble tea isn’t the only thing they offer, though.

Lu Ding Ji also serves Taiwanese-inspired food, including the pork bowl (S$9.50) which includes a whole braised lava egg.

They also have other rice bowls like the chicken bowl (S$8.50) and the more premium super bowl (S$22.50), which includes Kurobuta pork and slices of wagyu beef.

They also have a variety of mee sua, including the intestine mee sua bowl (S$10.50).

Fried snacks

If you’re just feeling peckish, the eatery also offers snacks like this interesting crispy chawanmushi (S$8).

And some deep fried golden mushrooms (S$8).

Yum.

Where to go:

Viva Business Park 750 Chai Chee road #01-13 Singapore 469000

Clarke Quay Central 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #B1-K7 Singapore 059817 (Bubble tea tower unavailable at this outlet)

When to go:

Weekdays, 11:30am to 9:30pm

Weekends, 11:30am to 2:30pm, 4:30pm to 10pm

Top photo from Lu Ding Ji’s Facebook page and @sng.mui on Instagram