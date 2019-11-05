British PM Boris Johnson hides in fridge to avoid reporters on eve of UK election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was filmed retreating into a fridge in an attempt to avoid a live TV interview on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11.

Advertisement

It was also the eve of the United Kingdom’s (UK) General Elections, which will decide if Johnson keeps his seat as the prime minister of Britain.

Johnson allegedly hid in fridge to avoid reporters

According to The Guardian, Johnson was ambushed by Good Morning Britain producer, Jonathan Swain, during a pre-dawn visit to Modern Milkman, a dairy business in Yorkshire.

Boris Johnson hides in fridge on live TV while dodging interview on eve of election pic.twitter.com/bpBidNMgnu — The Independent (@Independent) December 11, 2019

The prime minister’s minder swore at Swain when he approached Johnson to ask if he was willing to appear on the live filming of Good Morning Britain.

The minder audibly mouthed the words, “For f*** sake.”

The show’s hosts, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, appeared shocked by the aide’s reaction as it was aired live.

The prime minister was heard muttering, “Good God, honestly. There’s seas of them, big turnout for a milk van.”

Johnson replied: “I’ll be with you in a second”, before quickly walking away when Swain told the prime minister that he was live on the show.

He proceeded to walk into a large fridge stacked with milk bottles with his aides, closing the door, with Piers exclaiming, “He’s gone into the fridge.”

Advertisement

Reactions

The online reactions towards the snafu have been pretty amusing so far, with most of them mocking the prime minister.

Brave, brave Sir Boris pic.twitter.com/i482j55Qay — The Security Co-op (@SecActive) December 11, 2019

"Boris Johnson hides in fridge whilst out on milk round" is the kind of UK election content we've all been waiting for pic.twitter.com/reA1tjpRaV — Ben Eltham (@beneltham) December 11, 2019

The leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, took the chance to call out Johnson, saying that he has not come to “deliver milk or hide in a fridge” during a rally.

‘I’ve not come here to deliver milk or to hide in a fridge’: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticises Boris Johnson and his government during an address in Middlesbrough ahead of #GE2019. pic.twitter.com/q9BS3Noj4c — Channel 5 News (@5_News) December 11, 2019

Advertisement

Johnson doing rounds on last day of election campaign

Besides helping out with milk deliveries, Johnson spent the last day of his campaign preparing a pie at a Red Olive restaurant. And eating it.

He also had a bit of fun, pulling Christmas crackers with staff members from a wrapping paper producer, IG Design Group.

The UK polls will be held on Dec. 12, 2019, the third General Election held in less than five years.

Top image via @independent/Twitter, Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📷🎄

This is where you can find FREE Instagrammable rooms.

🦊🐆

Are your colleagues animals in this corporate jungle you call your ‘office’?

✈️🗺️

Click here for an itinerary recommended by your fellow kiasu Singaporeans

✋😩

Have you ever felt like a boomer in your 20s?