British PM Boris Johnson hides in fridge to avoid reporters on eve of UK election

The prime minister's aide also swore at the reporters present.

Julia Yeo | December 12, 09:42 am

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was filmed retreating into a fridge in an attempt to avoid a live TV interview on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11.

It was also the eve of the United Kingdom’s (UK) General Elections, which will decide if Johnson keeps his seat as the prime minister of Britain.

Johnson allegedly hid in fridge to avoid reporters

According to The Guardian, Johnson was ambushed by Good Morning Britain producer, Jonathan Swain, during a pre-dawn visit to Modern Milkman, a dairy business in Yorkshire.

The prime minister’s minder swore at Swain when he approached Johnson to ask if he was willing to appear on the live filming of Good Morning Britain.

The minder audibly mouthed the words, “For f*** sake.”

The show’s hosts, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, appeared shocked by the aide’s reaction as it was aired live.

The prime minister was heard muttering, “Good God, honestly. There’s seas of them, big turnout for a milk van.”

Johnson replied: “I’ll be with you in a second”, before quickly walking away when Swain told the prime minister that he was live on the show.

He proceeded to walk into a large fridge stacked with milk bottles with his aides, closing the door, with Piers exclaiming, “He’s gone into the fridge.”

Reactions

The online reactions towards the snafu have been pretty amusing so far, with most of them mocking the prime minister.

The leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, took the chance to call out Johnson, saying that he has not come to “deliver milk or hide in a fridge” during a rally.

Johnson doing rounds on last day of election campaign

Besides helping out with milk deliveries, Johnson spent the last day of his campaign preparing a pie at a Red Olive restaurant. And eating it.

Photo by Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Photo by Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

He also had a bit of fun, pulling Christmas crackers with staff members from a wrapping paper producer, IG Design Group.

Photo by Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The UK polls will be held on Dec. 12, 2019, the third General Election held in less than five years.

Top image via @independent/Twitter, Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

