3,000 blood donors needed to replenish S’pore stock of O, A, B blood types

The Singapore Red Cross and Heath Sciences Authority (HSA) have put out a call for blood donors to replenish the nation’s stock for all blood groups within the next three weeks.

All blood group levels currently low

In a press release, the organisations said that stock levels for all blood groups are currently very low:

“The national blood stock levels for all blood groups are currently low. To raise the blood stocks to healthy levels again, we need 1,500 group O donors, 750 group A donors and 750 group B donors to donate blood over the next three weeks. This will ensure that we have enough blood to support patients’ transfusion needs and medical emergencies in Singapore.”

Of particular concern is the low levels of group O blood, which is a universal blood group — everyone can receive group O blood and this is useful in emergencies when a patient’s blood type cannot be identified.

However, group O blood is also in great demand here in Singapore because nearly half of our patients have group O blood and can only receive similar blood.

Here’s a useful chart on blood compatibility:

Can you donate blood?

If you’re generally in good health, you will need to meet the following criteria if you wish to donate blood:

Be between 16 and 60 years old

Weigh at least 45 kg

Have a haemoglobin level of at least 12.5 g/dl (Male donor is 13.0 g/dl)

Not have had any symptoms of infection for at least one week e.g. sore throat, cough, runny nose, diarrhoea

Not have had a fever in the last three weeks

If you take certain medications and vaccinations, you will need to postpone your blood donation.

Here’s a list of conditions to look out for.

You cannot donate blood if you:

have a major illness had surgery are pregnant are on your period recently travelled to an area with a risk of insect-borne or animal-borne infections

If you meet the criteria above and wish to donate blood, you can make an appointment here or call 6220 0183.

Top image via Science Explorer.

