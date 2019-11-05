fbpx

Back

S$160,000 banana duct-taped to wall artwork eaten by performance artist

He said that the banana was 'very tasty'.

Julia Yeo | December 9, 01:21 am

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

We live in a time where duct-taping a banana to the wall is an artwork worth more than your annual salary, and eating that very banana is considered performance art.

A very expensive banana?

A single banana duct-taped to a wall by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan was sold for US$120,000 (S$160,000) at Art Basel, an art gallery in Miami, Florida.

Yup, a banana that was bought at a local supermarket in Miami.

View this post on Instagram

Cattelan Moment, the Italian artist returns with a new sculpture created for the @galerieperrotin booth at @artbasel in Miami Beach. His participation in Art Basel would not have gone unnoticed anyway, as they have passed now 15 years from the last job for a fair. However, as always he has decided to attract the attention of the public and critics with a work that we are sure will animate discussions between experts, enthusiasts and detractors. What is it? Of a simple banana attached to the wall with a piece of gray adhesive tape, the same one used by Cattelan when he hung his first great merchant Massimo De Carlo on the wall of a Milan gallery. . #banana #mauriziocattelan #cattelan #artbaselmiami

A post shared by Artribune (@artribune) on

NBC News reported that some editions of the artwork, if you’ll call it, sold for up to US$150,000 (S$204,000).

Performance artist eats the art, calls it ‘delicious’

If that still doesn’t sound absurd to you, the S$160,000 work of art was subsequently ripped off — literally — from the wall, and eaten by a visiting performance artist, David Datuna.

As he ripped off the banana, he clarified that it was an art performance, entitled “Hungry Artist”.

“I love Maurizio Cattelan’s artwork and I really love this installation,” Datuna said on Instagram. “It’s very delicious.”

However, gallery staffers didn’t seem too pleased with Datuna at first, as he was confronted by a woman who asked for his name.

As he was being escorted away by the lady, he said to the audience, “See you after jail.”

However, it was later clarified that the local police were not involved in the mini fiasco, as the gallery’s spokesperson explained that the artwork comes with “instructions” that “the banana should be replaced as necessary”.

Considering that bananas do rot if you leave them out for too long, perhaps the performance artist saved them the trouble of throwing out the fruit.

The spokesperson told the Miami Herald that Datuna’s snacking would not affect the artwork’s value as the banana was meant to be replaced as needed.

“He did not destroy the art work,” he told the newspaper. “The banana is the idea.”

This banana taped to a wall actually sold for S$163,000 at an art show

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Between 183,000 & 800,000 people marched in Hong Kong for 6-month protest anniversary

Still going strong.

December 9, 12:50 am

Schooling says no comment to reporter who asked about head coach's 'lifestyle changes' quip

The swimmer's physique is being subjected to public scrutiny.

December 8, 10:39 pm

14-year-old S'porean girl missing for two days, last seen in Hougang on Dec. 6, 2019

Anyone with information should contact the SPF immediately.

December 8, 07:41 pm

Jewel Changi Airport accused of allowing celebrity into attraction without proper footwear

Jewel said it was an oversight and the rangers have been reminded to enforce the rules.

December 8, 06:06 pm

S'pore Airlines passenger roasted online after calling 17-hour flight delay 'inhumane torture'

Those who responded commented that he was just trying his luck for a refund.

December 8, 06:02 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close