67-year-old man allegedly bullies Ang Mo Kio community cats & harasses their feeders

A 67-year-old man has allegedly been bullying the community cats in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, as well as harassing their feeders.

The case was posted to Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Catss on Dec. 10, 2019.

According to Jake Tan who put up the post, the alleged bully was quoted as saying he’s a “weak 67-year-old man” and thinking of himself as above the law.

Tried to kick a cat

Tan claimed that this started as far back as one year ago, where he was reportedly attacked by the same man.

Back then, Tan had confronted the alleged bully for destroying the cats’ water bowls and getting rid of the cat food.

The description of the man’s actions sounded similar to this case:

After the confrontation, the man disappeared for a while, but is apparently active again.

Recently, Tan wrote, the man has been confronting and harassing feeders, and also tried to kick a cat at Cheng San Market.

Tan managed to capture a video of the incident, but the presence of passers-by later on appeared to deter the man from carrying out the action.

Tan then warned residents of the area to be careful, and noted that the man frequently wears a neon green top.

The police have been involved, although the alleged bully has not committed any arrestable offence.

Top image via Jake Tan on Facebook

