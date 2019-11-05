Alfa Romeo hits tree & flips along Havelock Road

Motorists spotted this flipped red Alfa Romeo along Havelock Road on Dec. 12 afternoon.

The incident happened along the stretch of road before the State Courts and the Ministry of Manpower.

SG Road Vigilante also posted this video which showed how the red car landed in that position.

According to the page, the car is an Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

In the video, the car can be seen hitting the road kerb, or a tree on the kerb, before careening to the right and flipping over.

It is unclear, from the video, if the driver was hurt.

An ambulance and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel can be seen on scene in subsequent photos.

Driver refused to be sent to hospital

According to a statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the driver refused to be sent to the hospital:

On Dec. 12, 2019, at 12.49pm, the Police were alerted to an accident involving a car along Havelock Road towards Upper Pickering Street. The driver refused conveyance to the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante.

