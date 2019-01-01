Vegetable farmers decorate wedding aisle with cabbages & broccoli instead of expensive flowers
Quite economical.
Weddings are often a lavish affair, with couples splurging on fancy hotels, extravagant buffets and lush floral arrangements.
One Filipino couple however, gained internet fame for tying the knot in a rather unconventional, minimalist manner.
Vegetables galore
Here are some photos of Claver and Fleann Molot’s wedding, which took place on July 2019, in the city of La Trinidad, Benguet province, Philippines.
You might have noticed the lack of colourful blooms and a suspicious abundance of greenery instead.
That’s because this rather practical couple have replaced the usual delicate bouquets of flowers, with bouquets of fresh vegetables.
The couple, who incidentally happen to be vegetable farmers, according to Philippines Lifestyle News, have spruced up the wedding aisle and altar of the church with cabbages, broccoli and cauliflower.
Practical and budget-friendly too
The idea for this unique decor reportedly came from the Molot’s aunt, who suggested this budget-friendly alternative to the usual expensive flowers.
The pair reportedly used 100kg worth of vegetables to decorate the venue.
Additionally, none of these were wasted—the fresh produce was gifted to the guests after the wedding as well.
Here are more photos of the happy occasion:
Very cool.
Top photo by Claver and Fleann Molot via Rex Remitio / FB
