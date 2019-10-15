fbpx

Back

The Online Citizen editor to defend himself in defamation suit, wants to ask PM Lee why not sue siblings instead

Xu has asked the public to give money to TOC instead to keep it running.

Sulaiman Daud | September 10, 06:12 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Terry Xu, chief editor of The Online Citizen (TOC), has decided to fight the defamation lawsuit brought against him by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Xu said he will be representing himself in court instead of engaging a lawyer.

On Sept. 10, Xu informed the public of his decision via a post on his personal Facebook page.

Xu wrote: “I will have to file my defence for the case within 14 days from today and the pre-trial conference has been set on 15 October 2019, 9.30am.”

Xu: Don’t donate to my legal case

As Xu will represent himself, he will not have to pay fees to a lawyer, and said that court filing fees are “still manageable”.

He added that this meant there will be no crowdfunding for his legal defence.

Xu wrote: “Please do not donate to any online or offline fund raising campaign created in name of my case.”

Xu added that as PM Lee is suing him as an individual and not TOC, a private limited company, further updates on the lawsuit will be shared on his own personal Facebook page.

Xu: Financially support TOC instead

Xu then urged members of the public who are “adamant” in supporting his “legal battle” with PM Lee to consider providing TOC with financial support.

Xu wrote that as he expects to prepare his legal defence and study court procedural rules, he anticipates fewer articles published on TOC, and with it, less ad revenue earned.

Xu wrote: “Therefore, I sincerely hope that supporters can help to finance the site so that it can stay afloat and remain operational while I navigate my way through the stormy journey ahead.”

Xu revealed that TOC is “owned and solely run” by himself, with the support of a few staff and volunteers.

Facing an “up-mountain battle”

Xu also provided a statement to be quoted by media, in which he said he is facing an “up-mountain battle”, and that he did not want to pass on the financial burden of engaging a legal team to the public by conducting a fund-raiser.

He claimed that he faced “uncalled-for intimidation” by a public servant, and added: “And as a Singapore citizen, I would like to have the opportunity to ask my Prime Minister — straight in his face — why he choose to sue me for repeating allegations made by his two siblings and not them, for making the same allegations back in 2017.”

You can see Xu’s Facebook post below:

Related stories:

The Online Citizen editor served lawyer’s letters from Davinder Singh Chambers LLC representing PM Lee

The Online Citizen editor refuses to take down article on PM Lee’s siblings, citing ‘love for S’pore’

Allegedly defamatory article by The Online Citizen 404-ed after PM Lee ‘asks’ for it to be removed

PM Lee asks TOC editor to remove allegedly defamatory article & issue apology within 3 days

Top image by Sulaiman Daud and Terry Xu’s Facebook page.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵📖
Do you remember the last time you used a passbook?

↗↪
A tale of two alignments: the Cross Island Line story – thus far.

🔮🔬
Learn the secrets behind magic tricks. Spoiler alert: it’s science.

🍺
Adulting 101: We teach you how to pour beer properly. The kind with a lot of foam on top.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

First-time HDB buyers to get up to S$80,000 grant for resale flats in mature estates, 5-room flats

The income ceiling to buy HDBs will also be raised.

September 10, 07:57 pm

2 S'poreans arrested for growing cannabis in Yishun

A makeshift greenhouse had been erected for the cultivation of the plants.

September 10, 07:23 pm

Xi Jinping's potential successor Chen Min'er to meet PM Lee, attend Meet-the-People session in S'pore

The treatment he will receive mirrors that of Xi Jinping when he visited Singapore as vice-president in 2010.

September 10, 06:45 pm

HK shirtless man, 65, wildly waves razor at student protesters, injures teacher

No students were harmed.

September 10, 06:29 pm

Nakhon Kitchen at Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 replaced by Nagara Thai with no pork no lard menu

It's a different Thai restaurant now.

September 10, 05:38 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close