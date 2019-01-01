fbpx

S’pore bakery offers to pay retail assistants S$1,360 per hour, crushes dreams after correcting typo

Rolling in the dough.

Eileen Lee | September 11, 07:58 pm

Advertisements are made to sell you something, and this advertisement was basically selling dreams.

A job ad by Swee Heng Bakery has been circulating on WhatsApp and social media. 

From Mothership contributor via WhatsApp.

And for good reason, too.

The ad promises to pay S$1,360 per hour as a retail assistant. 

Night shift and weekend allowance were also provided.

Interest to sign up 

Some Facebook users who saw the advertisement jokingly expressed their interest in the job. 

Bakery apologised for the confusion

However, dreams are just dreams, the advertisement was later clarified and revised by the bakery on its Facebook page.

In case you can’t see:

“Hi Swee Heng fans, as some of you might have seen our hiring notice has typo error, we apologize for the confusion. We have just uploaded the revised notice. If you are interested to join our team, do PM us and our HR team will contact you.”

The actual pay is S$1,500 to S$1,900 a month, depending on the hours you work.

Employees are required to work six days a week as well.

It seems like the job position is still open, so you can apply if you still are keen.

Top image from Mothership contributor (left) and Swee Heng Bakery website (right). 

