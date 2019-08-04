fbpx

Starbucks Reserve at Paya Lebar Quarter has expansive seating area & exclusive merchandise

It is the fourth Starbucks Reserve in Singapore.

Melanie Lim | September 2, 02:41 pm

There are no lack of Starbucks outlets in Singapore.

Some of them even have pretty unique interiors and exteriors:

Fourth Starbucks Reserve outlet in Singapore

Here’s yet another fancy Starbucks outlet for all you die-hard fans to check out, at the newly opened Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall.

It is the fourth Starbucks Reserve outlet in Singapore, the other three being at Jewel Changi Airport, Marina Bay Sands, and United Square.

Starbucks Reserve outlets are typically larger than your average store, feature a more extensive menu, as well as exclusive merchandise.

Some might even have their own roasters in store:

Here’s a first look at the space:

Image via Melanie Lim

There are plenty of seats, so you’ll less likely have to fight with hoggers.

Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim

There is a feature wall with the Starbucks logo:

Image via Melanie Lim

Two drink counters – one for regular drink making and the other for coffee brewing:

Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim

As well as exclusive Reserve store merchandise:

Image via Melanie Lim

How to go

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Road, #01-14 Paya Lebar Quarter, Singapore 409057

Opening Hours: 7am – 11pm, daily

Top image via Melanie Lim

