Starbucks Reserve at Paya Lebar Quarter has expansive seating area & exclusive merchandise

There are no lack of Starbucks outlets in Singapore.

Some of them even have pretty unique interiors and exteriors:

Fourth Starbucks Reserve outlet in Singapore

Here’s yet another fancy Starbucks outlet for all you die-hard fans to check out, at the newly opened Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall.

It is the fourth Starbucks Reserve outlet in Singapore, the other three being at Jewel Changi Airport, Marina Bay Sands, and United Square.

Starbucks Reserve outlets are typically larger than your average store, feature a more extensive menu, as well as exclusive merchandise.

Some might even have their own roasters in store:

Here’s a first look at the space:

There are plenty of seats, so you’ll less likely have to fight with hoggers.

There is a feature wall with the Starbucks logo:

Two drink counters – one for regular drink making and the other for coffee brewing:

As well as exclusive Reserve store merchandise:

How to go

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Road, #01-14 Paya Lebar Quarter, Singapore 409057

Opening Hours: 7am – 11pm, daily

Top image via Melanie Lim