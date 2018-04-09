‘Sighzeriya’ S’pore fan account with savage reviews has more roasts than the menu
If you're the sort of like to google what you're eating first.
Some of us might be really into one dish in particular.
Chicken rice, for example.
Others, however, may find themselves returning to a particular restaurant.
Enter @sighseriya, an Instagram account dedicated to the value-for-money Saizeriya Japanese restaurant chain serving Italian fusion food.
The user introduces themselves as such:
“If u think ur painfully mediocre, just remind urself that saizeriya exists
**DISCLAIMER** I am actually saizeriya’s biggest fan
💯 value for food”
Here are some of the reviews on the account, which was started as early as April 2018.
!!!CATFISHED BY SAIZERIYA!!!! 💔💔💔 NOT CLICK BAIT!!!! Tfw ur tinder match doesn’t look like his/her photos on the app. Ordered an Oregano Chicken Gratin and got this plate of tree bark instead. Y u do dis 😢 Plating 0/10 💔 Taste 3/10 (mysterious white cream strikes again) Value 10/10 (I give this with a heavy heart)
Sadly, Saizeriya’s biggest fan doesn’t always leave rave reviews. At least it’s honest though.
A wide variety of dishes are featured:
HAHA did u know there are only 2 ways u can have ur steak in Saizeriya: medium or well done. We all know well done is a bastardisation so I asked for a medium but it came well done anyway. LOL?????????? Plating 7/10 Taste 8/10 if I had actually asked for well done, but I didn’t so 4/10 Value 10/10 (11.90 for steak y u bitchin’)
"This pork sausage is just an amazing array of less is more. And "it tastes surprisingly delicious" said my Chinese friend. Potatoes were fresh, can tell it's homemade But who the fak ate the other 3rd piece before serving? #noragrets Plating 0/10 Sausages 11/10, Potatoes 9/10" Price SGD3.90 Value 10/10 Contribution by super star follower @fauziazzhar. Thank u for the cursed image
Despite infrequent postings, the account has over 600 followers.
In other news, Saizeriya also made it to our top five restaurants to dine at if you’re alone on V Day.
Yay.
