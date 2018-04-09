fbpx

Back

‘Sighzeriya’ S’pore fan account with savage reviews has more roasts than the menu

If you're the sort of like to google what you're eating first.

Mandy How | September 12, 10:19 am

Events

Upsurge

Share

Some of us might be really into one dish in particular.

Chicken rice, for example.

Someone seems to have been eating chicken rice in S’pore for 450 days & putting it on Instagram

Others, however, may find themselves returning to a particular restaurant.

Enter @sighseriya, an Instagram account dedicated to the value-for-money Saizeriya Japanese restaurant chain serving Italian fusion food.

The user introduces themselves as such:

“If u think ur painfully mediocre, just remind urself that saizeriya exists
**DISCLAIMER** I am actually saizeriya’s biggest fan
💯 value for food”

Here are some of the reviews on the account, which was started as early as April 2018.

Sadly, Saizeriya’s biggest fan doesn’t always leave rave reviews. At least it’s honest though.

A wide variety of dishes are featured:

Despite infrequent postings, the account has over 600 followers.

In other news, Saizeriya also made it to our top five restaurants to dine at if you’re alone on V Day.

Top 5 affordable eateries in S’pore to eat at alone on Valentine’s Day 2019

Yay.

Top image via @sighzeriya on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man in China ate raw fish for 3 years, liver infested with parasites

He thought eating raw fish with mustard would kill parasites.

September 12, 03:46 am

North Korea test-fires rocket launcher hours after agreeing to resume talks with U.S.

North Korea had signalled its willingness to resume denuclearisation talks on Monday.

September 12, 02:34 am

BJ Habibie, ex-Indonesia president who called S'pore a 'Little Red Dot', dies at 83

His influence was significant, despite being president for a relatively short time.

September 12, 01:13 am

S$1.65 macaroni & cheese from M'sia inspires great sadness from customer

Of all the things he could have eaten instead.

September 11, 09:15 pm

Sesame Street pop-up cafe in S'pore from Sep. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019

Om nom nom.

September 11, 08:57 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close