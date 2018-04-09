‘Sighzeriya’ S’pore fan account with savage reviews has more roasts than the menu

Some of us might be really into one dish in particular.

Chicken rice, for example.

Others, however, may find themselves returning to a particular restaurant.

Enter @sighseriya, an Instagram account dedicated to the value-for-money Saizeriya Japanese restaurant chain serving Italian fusion food.

The user introduces themselves as such:

“If u think ur painfully mediocre, just remind urself that saizeriya exists

**DISCLAIMER** I am actually saizeriya’s biggest fan

💯 value for food”

Here are some of the reviews on the account, which was started as early as April 2018.

Sadly, Saizeriya’s biggest fan doesn’t always leave rave reviews. At least it’s honest though.

A wide variety of dishes are featured:

Despite infrequent postings, the account has over 600 followers.

In other news, Saizeriya also made it to our top five restaurants to dine at if you’re alone on V Day.

Yay.

Top image via @sighzeriya on Instagram