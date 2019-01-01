900,000 shoppers in China visit Raffles City Chongqing that’s twice VivoCity size over weekend

Here is an example of China’s economic might.

Raffles City Chongqing in China opened on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

And 900,000 visitors showed up over one weekend alone.

The shopping mall was the first part of the megastructure to welcome the public onto its premises.

According to a CapitaLand press release, the new mall has a 95 percent committed occupancy.

And this mall is huge.

Twice VivoCity

The shopping mall retail space itself occupies 235,000 sq m.

As comparison, Singapore’s VivoCity has 100,100 sq m of retail space.

Overall, Raffles City Chongqing is the largest Raffles City development at 1.12 million sq m.

Touted as the largest mall to open in Chongqing in 2019, it is the latest must-visit destination in the bustling metropolis.

About 40 percent of the over 400 international and local brands are new-to-market brands, flagships or new concepts.

Where is mall located?

Raffles City Chongqing is located in Chaotianmen.

It is a historic site referred to as the crown jewel of Chongqing as it offers magnificent views of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers converging.

It is Singapore’s and CapitaLand’s single largest development in China at RMB24 billion (S$4.8 billion).

In addition to the retail podium, the integrated development comprises Ascott Raffles City Chongqing serviced residence, InterContinental Raffles City Chongqing hotel, Grade A office space and luxury apartments housed within eight skyscrapers.