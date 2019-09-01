2,724 new BTO flats in Punggol Point waterfront district to launch in September

There are two new Built-To-Order (BTO) projects being launched in Punggol in September 2019.

These BTO flats will be located at Punggol Point, one of the seven waterfront districts in Punggol.

2,724 flats to be completed by 2024

The two BTO projects in Punggol Point are Punggol Point Crown which is located adjacent to a 1.5km heritage trail as well as Punggol Point Cove, located along the eastern shoreline.

Punggol Point Cove will be launched in the second phase.

The two projects, will comprise a total of 2,724 flats, ranging from 2-room Flexi to 5-room flats.

Residents in Punggol Point Crown and Punggol Point Cove will be living near The Punggol Settlement which has a range of retail and F&B outlets.

Apart from the heritage trail, residents can conveniently visit Punggol Point Park and Coney Island for recreation which is connected to Punggol Waterway Park as well.

Furthermore, new amenities such as a new bus interchange and Punggol Coast MRT station will be progressively added to nearby Punggol Digital district by 2023.

The two projects are expected to be completed by 2024 and more details will be released during the upcoming sales exercise.

‘Green heritage’ district

The two projects will also have interesting designs that are in line with Punggol Point’s ‘green heritage’ theme.

Being a ‘green heritage’ district, Punggol Point will have elements of nature and Punggol’s history.

The design of Punggol Point Crown is inspired by the old Punggol Zoo which was one of the earliest zoos in Singapore.

Here’s a fun fact — scientist Albert Einstein was said to be among the first visitors to the private zoo in 1922.

As such, the Punggol Point Crown precinct will be divided into five zones based on natural habitats.

Canopy level forest, forest floor, grassland, shoreline, and tropical forest.

The signages, common spaces and outdoor furniture will also draw inspiration from the animals and birds that were found in the old Ponggol Zoo such as wild cats and shorebirds.

The heritage trail will also tell the history of the old Ponggol Zoo through interesting facts and storyboards.

The design of the seafront Punggol Point Cove precinct is inspired by Punggol’s past as a fishing village which later became a fishing port.

The precinct will have elements of the sea such as wave-like block structures.

The buildings are also designed to stagger down in a way to create a cascading facade, here’s how it is expected to look:

Like the old kampungs, each block will have its own backyard and there will be a series of sky bridges at the 10th storey for residents to interact.

These common spaces will be planted with coastal plant species as well as having waves, birds and leaves designs.

These flats are gonna popular for sure.

Top photos from HDB