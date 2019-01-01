fbpx

Josephine Teo says she shouldn’t have made the ‘sex in small spaces’ remark, so ‘lesson learnt’

It was a 'lesson learnt'.

Tanya Ong | September 10, 02:46 pm

In 2016, Josephine Teo made a quirky comment: “You need a very small space to have sex.”

2016 comment on ‘sex in small spaces’

The comment was made in the context of a Straits Times interview where she spoke candidly about how Singaporeans don’t need to get a flat before having children.

At that time, this comment drawn flak from Singaporeans. Teo subsequently responded on her Facebook page, saying that social media may not have interpreted her comment accurately.

Josephine Teo said you don’t need a flat before making babies, S’poreans disagree vehemently

Josephine Teo responds to online criticisms, says discussion needed on how to prepare for millennial families

Three years on, however, the comment has stuck.

And according to a recent Straits Times interview, conducted two days after the National Day Rally (Aug. 18), the Manpower Minister has revealed that she should not have said the comment.

Meant remark as a “private joke”

In an interview with Sumiko Tan published on Sept. 8, Teo shares her views on various topics, such as politics, career and family. She also spoke about her vulnerable moments when she felt that she was not around enough for her children.

During the course of her conversation, she admitted that she “should not have said” the sex in small spaces comment.

Teo explained that the comment was “meant as a private joke”. However, as a minister who is always in the public eye, she acknowledged that “nothing is really private anymore”.

She also added that it was a “lesson learnt” for her.

Teo often a “straight-talker”

During the interview, Teo revealed that she can be a bit of a straight-talker:

“Some people don’t take very well to that. My husband is used to it, my friends are used to it, the people in my work sphere they are very used to it. It’s like that, I say (it).”

And as a politician, she noted how her words can often be of interest to the public.

She said that she remembered a quote that reminded her “to always take your job seriously but not take yourself too seriously”.

Teo explained that there has to come a point where one has to “let it go”:

“Sometimes what you say gets people excited for a variety of reasons. To say that you’re not bothered with it in the least bit cannot be the case, but you’ve got to, at some point, say, okay, let it go, and then refocus your energies back to the work.”

The full interview can be seen here.

Top photo via FB/Josephine Teo.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

