fbpx

Back

Chin Swee Road couple’s brother suspected to have discovered child corpse while looking for food

The younger brother of the child's father is believed to have been alone in the flat at that time.

Tanya Ong | September 18, 11:14 am

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Yet more details have surfaced after a couple has been charged for the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler.

Here’s what has been reported so far:

The couple committed the murder in 2014.

The police were only alerted to the case on Sep. 10, 2019 after residents smelled an unusual and pungent odour coming from the flat.

The human remains were established to be of a female toddler aged two-and-a-half years old.

The couple, who are the registered occupants of the Chin Swee Road flat, is believed to be married with at least three children.

Remains kept in home

According to a report by Lianhe Wanbao, it is suspected that the couple tried to burn the remains of their child after committing the murder in 2014.

As they were unsuccessful, they reportedly kept the remains sealed up and hidden in their refrigerator without anybody noticing.

Neighbours told the Chinese daily that the couple had a few children, who were constantly seen playing along the corridors.

Hence, when one of the children disappeared five years ago, they did not feel something was amiss.

Remains accidentally discovered by brother

The couple has been remanded since June 2018 for other unrelated offences.

In 2018, when both suspects were remanded, it is believed that their children were either taken away by their friends and relatives, or social services.

According to Wanbao, the only person living in the flat since then is the man’s younger brother, who has an intellectual disability.

The man’s friends would reportedly visit the younger brother to bring him food.

However, the Chinese daily speculated that the younger brother had accidentally stumbled upon the remains while looking for food in the house.

It is unclear how the couple managed to seal and store the remains without anyone detecting it until now.

Top photo via Unsplash & Google streetview.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

App allows targeted donations of milk formula & clothes to underprivileged in S'pore

Sharing is caring.

September 18, 11:29 am

S’pore PSI hits 'unhealthy' range again on Sep. 18

Oh nose.

September 18, 10:40 am

What do VR experts, White Hackers, and Robotics engineers have in common? They’re all achievable careers with the same scholarship.

It’s offered by CSA, GovTech, and IMDA.

September 18, 07:17 am

Valencia fans again protest against S'porean billionaire Peter Lim, demand #LimGoHome

Lim having to keep going home.

September 18, 02:36 am

Man & wife who wore anti-death penalty t-shirts to Yellow Ribbon Prison Run investigated by police

They are investigated for taking part in a public assembly or procession without a police permit.

September 18, 12:48 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close