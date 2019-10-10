Man, 31 & woman, 30, to be charged with murder of 2½-year-old child found in Chin Swee Road flat

The burnt corpse of a toddler was allegedly found in a metal pot on Sep. 10 inside a flat at Block 52 Chin Swee Road in Outram.

Parents to be charged with murder

In an update by the police on Sep. 16, a man, 31, and a woman, 30, will be charged on Tuesday, Sep. 17 with murder.

The couple is the parents of the deceased.

They are suspected to have killed their child.

The human remains were established to be a female toddler aged two-and-a-half years old.

The suspects have been remanded since June 2018 for other unrelated offences.

They were believed to have murdered the victim before they were remanded.

Investigations are ongoing.

