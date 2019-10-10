fbpx

Back

Man, 31 & woman, 30, to be charged with murder of 2½-year-old child found in Chin Swee Road flat

The suspects will be charged on Tuesday.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 16, 10:07 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

The burnt corpse of a toddler was allegedly found in a metal pot on Sep. 10 inside a flat at Block 52 Chin Swee Road in Outram.

Burnt corpse of foetus in metal pot allegedly found in Chin Swee Road HDB flat in Outram

Parents to be charged with murder

In an update by the police on Sep. 16, a man, 31, and a woman, 30, will be charged on Tuesday, Sep. 17 with murder.

The couple is the parents of the deceased.

They are suspected to have killed their child.

The human remains were established to be a female toddler aged two-and-a-half years old.

The suspects have been remanded since June 2018 for other unrelated offences.

They were believed to have murdered the victim before they were remanded.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Google Maps

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Rest of Sep. 2019 to be dry & hazy, S'pore likely to face rain deficit situation

Hot and hazy all day all night.

September 16, 07:14 pm

S'porean man charged with sending money to support overseas terrorism

He had also wanted to fight for ISIS.

September 16, 07:04 pm

Ichiran ramen pop-up in Takashimaya S'pore from Oct. 3-20, 2019

Waow.

September 16, 07:04 pm

E-bike battery fire burns Circuit Road HDB flat to a crisp

Yikes.

September 16, 06:34 pm

Video of woman abusing puppy was filmed in 2014, culprits already sentenced to life in jail

The women in the videos were not charged in exchange for testifying against the masterminds.

September 16, 06:23 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close