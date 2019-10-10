Chin Swee Road couple killed daughter in 2014 but remains only discovered in pot in 2019
Police were alerted to the case after residents smelled a pungent odour coming from the flat.
Events
The Best of You Exhibition
19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h
Our Tampines Hub
Upsurge
Upsurge
On Sep. 17, a man and a woman were charged with the murder of their daughter.
This was after the burnt corpse of the child was found in a metal pot inside a HDB flat at Chin Swee Road.
Man, 31 & woman, 30, to be charged with murder of 2½-year-old child found in Chin Swee Road flat
It was initially assumed the remains were that of a foetus.
Crime took place in 2014
According to a Straits Times report, the couple committed the murder in 2014.
However, the police were only alerted to the case on Sep. 10, 2019 at around 8.30pm.
This was after residents smelled an unusual and pungent odour coming from the flat.
When the police arrived, they discovered the remains of a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler.
Both remanded for unrelated offences
The couple is believed to be married with at least three children.
They were also the registered occupants of the Chin Swee Road flat.
They cannot be named due to a gag order.
Both suspects have been remanded since June 2018 for other unrelated offences.
ST reported that the man had previously been charged with drug-related offences and rioting.
On Sep. 9, the woman was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to drug related charges and theft.
Offenders who are convicted of murder will face the death penalty.
Top photo via SRX.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.