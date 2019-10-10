fbpx

Back

Chin Swee Road couple killed daughter in 2014 but remains only discovered in pot in 2019

Police were alerted to the case after residents smelled a pungent odour coming from the flat.

Tanya Ong | September 17, 10:38 am

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

On Sep. 17, a man and a woman were charged with the murder of their daughter.

This was after the burnt corpse of the child was found in a metal pot inside a HDB flat at Chin Swee Road.

Man, 31 & woman, 30, to be charged with murder of 2½-year-old child found in Chin Swee Road flat

It was initially assumed the remains were that of a foetus.

Crime took place in 2014

According to a Straits Times report, the couple committed the murder in 2014.

However, the police were only alerted to the case on Sep. 10, 2019 at around 8.30pm.

This was after residents smelled an unusual and pungent odour coming from the flat.

When the police arrived, they discovered the remains of a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler.

Both remanded for unrelated offences

The couple is believed to be married with at least three children.

They were also the registered occupants of the Chin Swee Road flat.

They cannot be named due to a gag order.

Both suspects have been remanded since June 2018 for other unrelated offences.

ST reported that the man had previously been charged with drug-related offences and rioting.

On Sep. 9, the woman was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to drug related charges and theft.

Offenders who are convicted of murder will face the death penalty.

Top photo via SRX.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Dog in China uses zebra crossing moments after witnessing jaywalker hit by car

Poetic.

September 17, 11:05 am

Man arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap toddler at Johor Bahru City Square

The mall is frequented by Singaporeans.

September 17, 02:34 am

S'pore's first paralympian swimmer Theresa Goh, 32, ends 20-year swimming career

Sad to see you goh :'(

September 17, 12:01 am

Korean boy group BTS checking in at S'pore Airlines First Class counter in Korea

#BTSisback

September 16, 11:16 pm

4-month old baby dies in South Sumatra from respiratory infection, haze likely the cause

She died one day after being infected.

September 16, 10:28 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close