Burnt corpse of foetus in metal pot allegedly found in Chin Swee Road HDB flat in Outram

On Sept. 10, the incomplete burnt corpse of a foetus was found in a pot at Block 52, Chin Swee Road, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

In response to Mothership queries, the police said:

“On September 10, at about 8:30pm, the police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Blk 52 Chin Swee Road. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Police collected a metal pot as evidence, says resident

According to a resident interviewed by Wanbao, residents smelled an unusual and pungent odour on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

After the police arrived, they conducted investigations and interviewed residents of the block, only leaving at about 1am.

Another housewife said that the police had brought with them a metal pot when they left.

Inside the pot was a bulging bag, but the contents of the bag was unknown.

However, Wanbao reported that “reliable sources” had informed them that the corpse found inside the pot was allegedly a foetus.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the corpse was “charred”.

Shin Min and Lianhe Zaobao reported that volunteers came by the house three days before the police were called to give supplies to the unit’s residents.

The volunteers noticed then there was a foul odour and thought the scent came from a neighbour’s unit.

This information was provided by 39-year-old neighbour, whose surname is Wang.

Zaobao also wrote that the family from the unit did not interact with the rest of the neighbours.

Two brothers living in the flat, young woman seen coming in and out of the flat

A neighbour, 63 and a retiree, by the surname of Lim, stated that two brothers were living in the flat.

The older brother of the duo is currently in prison, while the younger brother has not been seen after he spoke to the police regarding the incident.

Lim added that he saw a young woman going in and out of the unit, and believed that she was close to the brothers.

He also stated that he heard that the duo have an older sister, who was previously in a drug rehabilitation facility, and that the family does not usually interact with his own family.

Wanbao added that it was unable to ascertain the identity of the dead foetus and whether it had any relations with the young woman seen coming and leaving the unit.

Prior to the two brothers, the flat was allegedly occupied by a couple with a few primary school-going children.

The brothers only moved into the unit three to four months ago.

Lim, the neighbour, also said one of the residents is a man who appeared to be in his 20s, and has intellectual disabilities.

He was often seen playing music loudly or turning the television volume on high inside the unit when the door was left ajar and he rarely left his home.

Lim also said a man, believed to be the brother’s friend, often comes to visit.

But as he does not interact much with the neighbours, and not much is known about him.

The police are looking for the unit’s previous residents to assist with investigations, it was reported.

