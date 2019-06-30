People queue overnight outside new Jollibee Woodlands outlet because fried chicken is life

Jollibee has opened its new outlet in Woodlands on June 26, 2019.

Advertisement

And it appears that some people in Singapore are really excited about this.

People queueing outside outlet

Photos shared to Facebook showed a queue forming outside the new Woodlands outlet before the store’s opening hours.

Some fried chicken lovers had apparently been queuing since 11:20pm the night before.

Advertisement

And according to Singapore Atrium Sales, this was the queue situation at 7am:

First 100 customers get a gift

According to a June 23 Facebook post on Jollibee Singapore, the first five customers at Jollibee Woodlands can get a limited edition Jollibee Funko Pop.

The sixth to the hundredth customers can get a Jollibee pillow.

This is the Facebook post:

Advertisement

Top photo via FB/Jollibee Singapore & Christine Roman

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📱👵

How to make your Asian mum proud of you once and for all. Don’t say we never teach.

🎨🏠

Click here for rabak artist impressions of your neighbourhood. Pls don’t laugh we tried our best.

🚆🚌

How long do you take to get to work? Very shag hor.

🕵️🍡

Want to go Japan this year or not??