People queue overnight outside new Jollibee Woodlands outlet because fried chicken is life

Intense.

June 26, 12:36 pm

Jollibee has opened its new outlet in Woodlands on June 26, 2019.

Jollibee Woodlands opens on June 26, 2019

And it appears that some people in Singapore are really excited about this.

People queueing outside outlet

Photos shared to Facebook showed a queue forming outside the new Woodlands outlet before the store’s opening hours.

Photo via FB/Christine Roman

Some fried chicken lovers had apparently been queuing since 11:20pm the night before.

Photo via FB/Jollibee Singapore

And according to Singapore Atrium Sales, this was the queue situation at 7am:

Photo via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale

First 100 customers get a gift

According to a June 23 Facebook post on Jollibee Singapore, the first five customers at Jollibee Woodlands can get a limited edition Jollibee Funko Pop.

The sixth to the hundredth customers can get a Jollibee pillow.

This is the Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/Jollibee Singapore & Christine Roman

 

