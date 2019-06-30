People queue overnight outside new Jollibee Woodlands outlet because fried chicken is life
Intense.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Jollibee has opened its new outlet in Woodlands on June 26, 2019.
And it appears that some people in Singapore are really excited about this.
People queueing outside outlet
Photos shared to Facebook showed a queue forming outside the new Woodlands outlet before the store’s opening hours.
Some fried chicken lovers had apparently been queuing since 11:20pm the night before.
And according to Singapore Atrium Sales, this was the queue situation at 7am:
First 100 customers get a gift
According to a June 23 Facebook post on Jollibee Singapore, the first five customers at Jollibee Woodlands can get a limited edition Jollibee Funko Pop.
The sixth to the hundredth customers can get a Jollibee pillow.
This is the Facebook post:
Top photo via FB/Jollibee Singapore & Christine Roman
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
📱👵
How to make your Asian mum proud of you once and for all. Don’t say we never teach.
🎨🏠
Click here for rabak artist impressions of your neighbourhood. Pls don’t laugh we tried our best.
🚆🚌
How long do you take to get to work? Very shag hor.
🕵️🍡
Want to go Japan this year or not??
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.