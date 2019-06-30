fbpx

Back

Children in Vietnam village ferried across river in plastic bags by parents just to go to school

Determination.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 25, 12:06 am

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

In Huoi Hua, a northern mountainous province in Vietnam, going to school isn’t your usual hop and skip on your usual public transport.

Sometimes you have to get in an oversized plastic bag, and have your parents ferry you to the other side.

As such:

Image from Vov.vn
Image from Vov.vn

According to Vietnamese media, the scenes were due to the rainy season, where the bamboo bridges become almost impossible to use, and rafts would sometimes get swept away by the rapids as well.

Parents would securely place one child in a giant plastic bag before fighting the tides to safely deposit the offspring on the other side.

Image from Vov.vn
Image from Vov.vn

Sturdier bridges have been proposed to the municipality, but the lack of funds, and the rural nature of the village has, at least as of 2018, proven to be insurmountable stumbling blocks.

Having crossed the river isn’t the end of their journey.

The rest of the trek involves a five-hour walk through unwelcoming terrain.

The journey means students usually stay in the school for the week, only returning on the weekend.

Image from Vov.vn

This has apparently been going on in other parts of Vietnam for a while now, as this 2013 video shows.

All for an education.

Image from Vov.vn

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Hite Jinro strawberry soju available at Lazada & Shopee

Easy to drink, easy to get drunk.

June 24, 11:55 pm

Blazing red evening sky spotted all over S'pore, apparently lasted around 10 minutes

So pretty!

June 24, 09:56 pm

NEA assures S'pore air quality remains good as Johor schools close from severe air pollution

Hope the situation is really under control now.

June 24, 08:39 pm

Hands-free bubble tea challenge draws hilarious parodies from the less well-endowed

Funny.

June 24, 08:32 pm

PM Lee: With the US & China at odds, Asean should unite on areas of common ground

Advance collective interests where possible.

June 24, 08:15 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close