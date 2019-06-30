Thai teacher goes viral for greeting students with choice of hi-5, hug, or fist bump before class
Noice.
You might have noticed a trend of teachers practicing neat little greetings right before class.
It’s been seen in U.S., and some parts of Asia, including Singapore.
Here’s the latest “teacher doing quirky greeting” phenomena, all the way from Thailand.
It comes courtesy of Nattaya Nat.
Here is the video.
Just in case you can’t see it.
The video has garnered over three million views in less than a week, with over 35,000 shares.
Basically the video consists of various students choosing one of four options.
Enacting that option with the teacher and then rushing into the classroom.
Nat appears to be rather popular with the students.
Even appearing to ferry them to school.
Cool.
Image from Nat’s Facebook
