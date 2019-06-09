Ex-S’pore Idol Taufik Batisah appeals for help for cousin & 2-year-old niece “trapped” in Lebanon

Former Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah is appealing for donations and assistance for the return of his two-year-old niece, who is currently in Lebanon and unable to return to Singapore.

On June 3, Taufik shared a video on his Facebook page explaining more details about the case, alongside a link to a donation page raising funds for the family’s legal expenses in fighting for young Hana’s custody in Lebanese courts.

In the accompanying caption, Taufik wrote that his cousin Nur and her two-year-and-four-month-old daughter Hana are currently “trapped” in Lebanon, and that help is needed to bring them back safely.

He added that the family started a funding page to seek financial assistance with escalating legal expenses in their battle to bring them home together.

Child allegedly forcefully separated from her mother

Titled “Help Bring Hana Back Home…”, the page was started by one Mohamed Ismail. Taufik did not mention how Ismail is related to him.

It claims the following sequence of events took place:

Nur, her elder son, and younger daughter Hana travelled to Lebanon on Sept. 11, 2017.

They were there to visit their grandparents (and in-laws) under the direction of Hana’s father, a Lebanese man believed to be in Australia.

On Sept. 30, 2017, Hana’s passport mysteriously disappeared from Nur’s bag.

The family of Hana’s father revealed that a “travel ban” was imposed, stopping her from leaving Lebanon. The authorities in both Lebanon and Singapore were supposedly notified.

And then Hana was allegedly forcefully separated from her mother:

“Nur was threatened, assaulted and forced to leave Lebanon without her baby on 15 Oct 2017. Hana was a fully nursing (breastfed) baby and was never separated from her mother since birth. She was snatched away. During the violent struggle, Nur suffered a permanent nerve injury. The 8 months old Hana was taken away and left all alone with strangers in a foreign land without being able to fend for herself.”

Travel ban lifted, then reinstated

The page then said a Lebanese judge lifted the travel ban and awarded Nur full custody of Hana, by the “highest Sharia court”.

Hana was then returned to Nur on June 12, 2018. But there was another twist.

“Just as we thought the nightmare is finally over, the husband family executed another charge against her mom. This time for kidnapping Hana.”

The page added that more charges were brought up, including a new travel ban that once again forbids Hana from leaving the country.

Money sought, savings exhausted

The page is appealing for money for the following costs:

Legal costs

Travel expenses

Accommodation

Medical and other daily expenses

The family has allegedly spent over US$35,000 (S$47,900) and “exhausted their savings”.

“We are still facing an uphill battle in settling all the backdated bills and fees. Funds are needed to contest this unfair travel bans imposed on a Singaporean child and for her safe return home with her mother.”

Health concerns

Also, Nur and Hana are apparently living in rough circumstances:

“Both of them are currently living in fear in the outskirts of Lebanon. Ever since she has be there, Hana has missed all the necessary health check ups and vaccinations. She was also infected with (Norovirus) arising from the poor sanitation due to the living environment there.”

According to the page, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ‘HCG’ (Honorary Consulate-General) in Lebanon have been “alerted and updated” on all the events. Taufik also repeated this in his video account of events.

The page was last updated on May 28, 2019. Ismail expressed his hope that both Nur and Hana could be back in Singapore in time for Eid (Hari Raya, on June 5).

Taufik’s video

In his Facebook video, Taufik states that Nur is his cousin and Hana is her daughter, who was born in Singapore and holds a Singaporean passport.

He repeats the same claims in the funding page, stating that they were forcefully separated by the family of Hana’s father.

He added that “fresh accusations” were “fabricated” to prevent them from leaving the country after Nur was reunited with Hana.

Taufik said all proceeds from the funding will go towards efforts to help Hana and her mother.

He also appealed for anyone who could offer help in any way to speed up their safe return to get in touch at +65 8364 6361. He concluded by saying:

“On behalf of the family, thank you so much for watching this video. May all of your good deeds be rewarded, insya Allah (God willing).”

You can see the whole video below:

Mothership has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information about the case.

Top image from Taufik Batisah’s Facebook page and GoGetFunding.