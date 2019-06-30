fbpx

3-storey S$48 million super penthouse along Beach Road looks like this

For those with some to spare.

Tanya Ong | June 25, 04:32 pm

If you’re feeling poor, here’s how to feel poorer: Out of the 11 super penthouses on sale in the world, six of them can be found in Singapore.

According to Business Insider, super penthouses are at least 10,000 sq feet (about 10 times the size of a four-room HDB flat) and are located in buildings with a height of at least 1,000 feet.

Concourse Skyline penthouse

Among the super penthouses found in Singapore, the Concourse Skyline penthouse is a whopping S$48million residence located at Beach Road.

Via FB/Concourse Skyline Concourse

Concourse Skyline was completed in 2014.

However, one of the two super penthouses was only recently released for sale.

It occupies the top three levels — level 39 to 41 — of the building.

A look inside the super penthouse

Here’s a look inside the penthouse, which includes customised furniture, exclusive services and lavish privileges.

Photo via FB/Concourse Skyline
Photo via FB/Sarment.

The penthouse has customised furniture made by premium manufacturers and artists.

This includes a chandelier by a Parisian glass artist, an art installation by a glass manufacturer from Czech Republic, paintings and sculptures by acclaimed artists, as well as hand-painted wallpaper and fabric.

Photo via FB/Teresa Evangelista

Bedrooms

The penthouse has five bedrooms.

According to Yahoo Finance, the master bedroom can comfortably fit two king-sized beds.

Photo via FB/Teresa Evangelista
Photo via FB/Teresa Evangelista

The bedroom also has two walk-in wardrobes.

Photo via FB/Teresa Evangelista

One of the five bedrooms is also a private massage and wellness room, which comes with an on-demand masseuse from Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas.

Photo via FB/Christopher Guy.

Bathrooms

Photo via FB/Teresa Evangelista

One of the bathrooms features an exclusive Meisterstruck Soundwave bathtub, which also functions as a music speaker when connected to a phone via Bluetooth.

Photo via FB/Teresa Evangelista
Photo via FB/Teresa Evangelista

Rooftop pool

On the second level, there is a balcony that leads to a private pool.

Photo via FB/Sarment.
Photo via FB/Teresa Evangelista

Other privileges

Apart from a lavish residence, ownership of the penthouse also includes a 1.01 carat blue diamond reportedly worth S$3 million.

Owners will get to enjoy personal tailoring service, which offers handmade suits and gowns, by The Bespoke Club.

In addition, they are also entitled to 40 hours of private jet charter with a capacity of 16 passengers.

Super penthouses

Other super penthouses still on the market in Singapore include The Marq on Paterson Hill, Reflections at Keppel and Hilltops at Cairnhill Circle.

According to Yahoo Finance, such properties appeal to ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

These may include CEOs or chairpersons of MNCs who prize “trophy homes” in gateway cities.

The most expensive super penthouse in the world is the Tour Odeon Sky Penthouse, located in Monaco.

It costs US$335 million (S$453 million) and has remained unsold since it was put on the market in 2016.

Top photo via FB/Teresa Evangelista

 

