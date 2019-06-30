Descendants Of The Sun stars Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo file for divorce

Korean star Song Joong Ki is filing for divorce from his wife Song Hye Kyo.

Song Joong Ki confirms divorce

Song Joong Ki released a statement through his lawyer Park Jae Hyun to make this announcement.

The actor apologised to his fans for this “unfortunate news” and said he has started legal proceedings for a divorce.

He said that he hopes the process to be an amicable one but shared that it was difficult to reveal further details.

The statement also ended off with him promising to do his best in acting.

Here’s a translated text of the statement from Korean Times:

“Hello. This is Song Joong-ki. First, I’d like to apologise for delivering this unfortunate news to the many fans who love and care for me. I have begun the process of filing for divorce from Song Hye-kyo. Rather than denouncing one another and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably. I ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that it is difficult to discuss the details of my personal life, and I will recover from my current wounds and do my utmost as an actor to repay you through great productions in the future. Thank you.”

2-year Marriage ends

The fairytale romance started after they starred in mega-blockbuster Descendants of the Sun.

The duo has been married for close to two years since October 2017.

However, rumours of divorce started all the way back in April 2019 before this confirmation from the actor.

There is no official statement from the actress yet.

Top photo from Nate and screengrab from Descendants of the Sun drama