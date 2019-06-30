LiHO avocado kopi, Ya Kun Kaya Toast Pocky & more to feature at Singapore Food Festival 2019

Some of you may be familiar with Singapore Food Festival (SFF), which runs its 26th edition from July 12 to 28 this year.

The current rendition will focus on the theme “Savour Singapore in every bite,” and aims to celebrate our nation’s multicultural heritage.

Diners can look forward to in-store collaborations between well-known brands, as well as outdoor F&B event STREAT.

Here are some in-store festival highlights:

Ippudo Singapore

The Ultimate Chilli Crab Ramen (S$28++)

Famous Japanese ramen restaurant Ippudo and popular local seafood restaurant No Signboard Seafood have collaborated to come up with The Ultimate Chilli Crab Ramen:

Presented in a bowl of tasty chilli crab sauce, thick and creamy tonkotsu broth and springy ramen noodles, this creative fusion is a must-try for all who love both Singaporean and Japanese cuisine.

The Ultimate Chilli Crab Ramen is only available at two Ippudo outlets — Mandarin Gallery and Marina Bay Sands — from July 1 to July 31, 2019.

As only 30 bowls are served daily at each store, interested foodies can pre-purchase their bowls of ramen via Klook or head down early to queue up.

LiHO Tea

Avocado Kopi (S$6.90)

Avocado smoothies and kopi are two well-loved drinks in Singapore, and LiHO will be launching a new avocado kopi drink as a tribute:

From July 12 to September 30, 2019, this drink will only be available at these selected LiHO outlets:

Orchard Gateway

Wisma Atria

Centrepoint

Bugis+

Lucky Chinatown

Haji Lane

The Central

V Hotel

Resorts World Sentosa

Sentosa

Marina Bay Sands

Vivo City

STREAT

STREAT is SFF’s annual event that aims to reinvent local cuisine.

2019’s edition will be held outdoors at The Promontory, and will feature 12 F&B stalls, a retail pop-up by Naiise, workshops by popular chefs and a number of local entertainment acts like Charlie Lim.

Entry is free and dishes range from S$3 to S$15.

Here are some vendor highlights:

Restaurant Ibid

Restaurant Ibid is the brainchild of MasterChef Asia’s 2015 winner, Woo Wai Leong.

Woo, who is a former lawyer-in-training turned chef, will be presenting two dishes to the public here:

1) Beef Curry Bowl (S$15)

Inspired by Cantonese-style curry, Woo’s beef curry bowl is served with beef short rib, brisket, tendon, and tripe over a bed of fluffy white rice, pickled black fungus, and egg yolk.

We found the meat tender and easy to tear apart, while the pickled black fungus provides a balance of flavour to this otherwise cloying dish.

2) Yuanyang Kakigori (S$15)

This dish was one of my favourites, as the light, finely shaven ice was a cool reprieve from the other savoury dishes I had tried earlier.

Sweetened with rich milk tea syrup, topped with bittersweet coffee jelly and kaya foam for the body, every bite held within it a burst of sweet and saltiness.

This comes for S$15 though.

Pocky x Ya Kun

Kaya Toast and Kopi O Pocky

Also available at STREAT are these Pocky x Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Kopi O limited edition sets:

This is a novel concept for those who love eating traditional Singaporean breakfast.

If you’re not headed to STREAT, you can also purchase these Pocky sets at any Ya Kun outlet islandwide from July 12 onwards.

How to go to STREAT

Address: 11 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018940, The Promontory

Date and Time: July 12 and 13, 2019, 5pm to 11pm

