fbpx

Back

Hyperrealistic maggie mee bag blows minds on internet

Its price is probably not for broke students, though.

Mandy How | June 27, 04:15 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Instant noodles are a great snack.

And a great bag, apparently.

Photo via HMI Magazine

Conceived by 27-year-old Dutch designer Rommy Kuperus, the sling bag is handmade with hard foam and is “super super super lightweight”.

Photo via Rommydebommy

There is apparently enough space for an iPhone, make-up, money, and some cards.

Photo via Rommydebommy

According to Kuperus, each bag takes a lot of time to make, which is why processing time for orders is between two – four weeks.

Photo via Rommydebommy

The designer does everything herself, from conceptualising to painting to photography.

But here’s the catch: Each noodle bag is €295, which is about S$454.

If that doesn’t stop you from browsing, here are a few more interesting designs from Kuperus.

Including the strip of pills bag:

Photo via Rommydebommy

Gravity defying cereal bag:

Photo via Rommydebommy

A raw meat purse:

Photo via Rommydebommy

Roast chicken:

Photo via Rommydebommy

Avocado toast:

Photo via Rommydebommy

Breakfast plate:

Photo via Rommydebommy

Stack of pancakes:

Photo via Rommydebommy

Ramen:

Photo via Rommydebommy

Watermelon lolly:

Photo via Rommydebommy

And even bow ties (waffle with butter and maple syrup, in this case):

Photo via Rommydebommy

Bags start from a few hundred and can go up to over a thousand, while bow ties range in the low hundreds.

Kuperus shares on her site that she started making these hyperrealistic bags as she felt that making bags from printed fabrics was too easy.

Singaporeans can purchase them online, but be prepared to pay a substantial amount for shipping.

Still, browsing is free, and you can do so here.

Top image via Rommydebommy

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📱👵
How to make your Asian mum proud of you once and for all. Don’t say we never teach.

🎨🏠
Click here for rabak artist impressions of your neighbourhood. Pls don’t laugh we tried our best.

🚆🚌
How long do you take to get to work? Very shag hor.

🕵️🍡
Want to go Japan this year or not??

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

2 men hospitalised after DHL truck rams into stationary lorry at Tanah Merah Coast Road

Hope they recover soon.

June 27, 04:49 pm

Photo of adult bird passing cigarette butt to chick sparks more concern for the environment

Sad.

June 27, 04:34 pm

DHL truck rams into stationary lorry at Tanah Merah Coast Road, sends 5 men hurtling to the ground

Hope they are alright.

June 27, 03:56 pm

All you need to know about Descendants of The Sun couple's divorce

For those who care about Song-Song couple.

June 27, 02:17 pm

Japanese women respond to Kim Kardashian's trademark of "Kimono" with photos of real deal

Brilliant.

June 27, 01:34 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close