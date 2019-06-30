Hyperrealistic maggie mee bag blows minds on internet

Instant noodles are a great snack.

And a great bag, apparently.

Conceived by 27-year-old Dutch designer Rommy Kuperus, the sling bag is handmade with hard foam and is “super super super lightweight”.

There is apparently enough space for an iPhone, make-up, money, and some cards.

According to Kuperus, each bag takes a lot of time to make, which is why processing time for orders is between two – four weeks.

The designer does everything herself, from conceptualising to painting to photography.

But here’s the catch: Each noodle bag is €295, which is about S$454.

If that doesn’t stop you from browsing, here are a few more interesting designs from Kuperus.

Including the strip of pills bag:

Gravity defying cereal bag:

A raw meat purse:

Roast chicken:

Avocado toast:

Breakfast plate:

Stack of pancakes:

Ramen:

Watermelon lolly:

And even bow ties (waffle with butter and maple syrup, in this case):

Bags start from a few hundred and can go up to over a thousand, while bow ties range in the low hundreds.

Kuperus shares on her site that she started making these hyperrealistic bags as she felt that making bags from printed fabrics was too easy.

Singaporeans can purchase them online, but be prepared to pay a substantial amount for shipping.

Still, browsing is free, and you can do so here.

Top image via Rommydebommy

