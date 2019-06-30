Woman orders 3D durian cake on RedMart via Lazada, gets swamp monster delivered instead

Four Seasons Durians is a homegrown brand specialising in durian products.

Advertisement

Among their line-up is a 3D durian cake that looks uncannily similar to the real thing:

And each of these cakes cost a pretty S$188:

Advertisement

Mum’s 70th birthday

Unfortunately, when a customer known as Jane ordered one from RedMart via e-commerce site Lazada, this was what she got:

Advertisement

Delivered on June 20 at 1:30pm, the cake was intended for a 70th birthday celebration for Jane’s mother on the same night.

According to Jane, the family was looking forward to the cake as her mum had been wanting to try it for some time now.

However, the delivery personnel had allegedly “flipped and spun the box like it’s a hot potato” when the product reached its destination.

The alleged end result is the swamp monster above.

Refund and S$10 credit offered

When Jane got in touch with customer service, she was offered a refund and an additional S$10 credit on the site.

However, the customer felt that the measures were insufficient, as her mum’s big day had been “ruined”.

The email below, which detailed the incident, was then sent to Roger Egan III, the Group Head of Supermarket at Lazada Group:

It is not clear if he replied.

Subsequently, Jane scrambled to get another cake for the celebration, which was taking place at dinner time.

Advertisement

Lazada aware of the incident

In response to Mothership‘s queries on June 20 at 3:42pm, Lazada responded that they were aware of the incident and have been in touch with the customer to resolve the issue.

Following our initial queries to Lazada, Jane also updated Mothership at 4:56pm that Lazada has offered to buy the family another durian cake.

Jane clarified that it was not the same cake, however.

The e-commerce site delivered the replacement cake in time for the celebration.

Here is their statement in full:

We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with the customer to resolve the issue. We regret that she had a negative experience, and a replacement cake has been delivered in time for the celebration. We wish her mother a happy 70th birthday.

Advertisement

Top image via @leocaballes on Instagram and Jane