Blazing red evening sky spotted all over S’pore, apparently lasted around 10 minutes

Monday might not be the best day for most.

Weekends over, another week of drudgery awaits.

Here are some images of a red sky (and other colours) to show the metaphorical anger that you might feel.

Here are some other snaps of the ever-changing sky.

In the East.

In the West as well.

Just a lovely way to end a Monday.

Omg singapore sky is turning purple is that a sign that BTS is coming 😄#보라해 @BTS_twt 💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/S01eo0Oyhc — F.✌︎('ω')✌︎ (@fyndledoo) June 24, 2019

According to a Mothership reader who was over at Tampines, the sky lasted like this for around 10 minutes.

So what causes this?

Turns out that there’s a scientific way to tell if this evening’s sunset will be Insta-worthy.

If there’s a heavy thunderstorm during the day, the rain tends to wash “large particles” out of the air.

Such particles absorb more light and scatter its wavelengths more equally, making the colours more muted.

Cool.

Images from Nature Society Singapore