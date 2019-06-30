Quan Yifeng’s daughter Eleanor Lee, 19, makes it big, asks mom to retire now

Eleanor Lee, veteran Mediacorp TV host Quan Yifengs’s 19-year-old daughter, is now a rising star in China.

Lee’s burgeoning popularity is a result of her carving out a successful career overseas after she became the face of Apple in 2015.

She has a whopping 8.3 million followers on Weibo now.

Her latest web drama, My Poseidon, has racked up 500 million views when it was first screened back in April.

According to media reports, Lee earned up to S$1 million for her first lead role in a 2017 Chinese drama, Tribes and Empires-Storm of Prophecy.

Sweet shout-out to her mum

In a recent Instagram post, Lee made a sweet shout out to her mother, asking her to retire as she can provide for the 45-year-old Singapore host-actress now.

Lee also shared an old photo of her and Quan taken when she was still a little girl.

Here’s a translation of the post:

“Ma, you’ve been through too much I feel it’s time for you to retire Come, come, come to me I’ll support you!!!”

Many followers praised Lee for being a filial daughter and were touched by her words.

These include celebrities like Ben Yeo, Kate Pang, Priscilla Chan, and Hong Hui Fang.

Quan also left a comment in response to her daughter, saying that she loves her and really misses her.

Quan responded to Shin Min Daily News that Lee is probably missing her too much as the duo has not met for a while.

When asked if she is really going to retire, Quan did not give a direct reply, but said she is planning a trip to visit her daughter.

Close relationship

Quan and her daughter share a close relationship.

Lee was single-handedly brought up by Quan after the latter divorced ex-artiste Peter Yu, who is no longer in touch with both of them.

Lee took up the surname of prominent hairstylist Addy Lee who is her godfather and has been caring for the mother and daughter over the years.

The Chinese daily also asked Addy Lee if Quan is planning to retire.

He shared that Quan cares about her daughter the most, and if need be, she will be putting her work aside.

Previously when Quan won the All-Time Favourite Artiste award in 2017, Lee was also present at the ceremony to celebrate her win.

Lee also moved the audience with a surprise song dedicated to Quan and to thank the viewers for the support for Quan.

Top photo collage from Eleanor Lee’s Instagram

