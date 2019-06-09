S’pore Prison Service shows how officers & inmates observe Ramadan at Drug Rehabilitation Centre
Be more compassionate to one another, even beyond Ramadan.
Ramadan is the month of forgiveness and reflection for Muslims.
And as you’re likely to know, fasting is one of the common practices for Ramadan.
While Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during the daytime, they still continue with their day-to-day responsibilities.
How officers and inmates observe Ramadan
The Singapore Prison Service shared a series of four Facebook posts to show how Ramadan is observed in the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC).
The posts illustrate a day in the life of one of their rehabilitation officers (ROs), Mohamed Faizal Bin Abdul Hamid.
Camaraderie spirit among officers
Faizal shared that the RO’s shift lasts up to 12 hours. During this time, they have to be alert to keep all the housing units safe and secure – a task that is more difficult because some officers are fasting.
However, the officers will look out for each other and remain each other to stay alert at all times.
Faizal also expressed his appreciation towards considerate and helpful non-Muslim officers.
“Some of our non-Muslim teammates would offer to take on more tasks. In fact, most of them are sensitive to our situation, as they don’t eat and drink in our presence, which we find really considerate and thoughtful.”
Adjustment in work routine to accommodate Muslim inmates
During Ramadan, there are also additional operational duties for officers.
This includes tweaks in the work routine, such as providing lights and water facilities for inmates to have their pre-dawn meals and prayers as well as break fast in the evening.
Some staff will end work later to ensure the medication is issued properly.
Self-reflection
Faizal revealed that more inmates will read the Quran and perform terawih, which is a non-obligatory prayer in their cells, during Ramadan.
Volunteers will also conduct weekly religious classes and prayer sessions for inmates.
He also added that inmates tend to contemplate their actions and be more determined to change for the better during this period.
“During conversations with the inmates under my charge, I can sense their regret and resolve to ensure that this will be their last Ramadan in prison, as they reflect on how their actions have led to them being taken away from their families.”
While the inmates are willing to turn over a new leaf, it is also important that the society is able to welcome them back without passing any judgement on their past.
This remains a concern for some of the inmates, who shared their fears with Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs, Amrin Amin.
Amrin shared his experience of breaking fast with some inmates at the DRC in a Facebook post, which you can see below:
