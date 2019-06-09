fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore Prison Service shows how officers & inmates observe Ramadan at Drug Rehabilitation Centre

Be more compassionate to one another, even beyond Ramadan.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 4, 10:22 am

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

Ramadan is the month of forgiveness and reflection for Muslims.

And as you’re likely to know, fasting is one of the common practices for Ramadan.

While Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during the daytime, they still continue with their day-to-day responsibilities.

How officers and inmates observe Ramadan

The Singapore Prison Service shared a series of four Facebook posts to show how Ramadan is observed in the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC).

The posts illustrate a day in the life of one of their rehabilitation officers (ROs), Mohamed Faizal Bin Abdul Hamid.

Photo via FB/Captains of Lives

Camaraderie spirit among officers

Faizal shared that the RO’s shift lasts up to 12 hours. During this time, they have to be alert to keep all the housing units safe and secure – a task that is more difficult because some officers are fasting.

However, the officers will look out for each other and remain each other to stay alert at all times.

Photo via FB/Captains of Lives

Faizal also expressed his appreciation towards considerate and helpful non-Muslim officers.

“Some of our non-Muslim teammates would offer to take on more tasks. In fact, most of them are sensitive to our situation, as they don’t eat and drink in our presence, which we find really considerate and thoughtful.”

Adjustment in work routine to accommodate Muslim inmates

During Ramadan, there are also additional operational duties for officers.

This includes tweaks in the work routine, such as providing lights and water facilities for inmates to have their pre-dawn meals and prayers as well as break fast in the evening.

Some staff will end work later to ensure the medication is issued properly.

Photo via FB/Captains of Lives
Photo via FB/Captains of Lives

Self-reflection

Faizal revealed that more inmates will read the Quran and perform terawih, which is a non-obligatory prayer in their cells, during Ramadan.

Volunteers will also conduct weekly religious classes and prayer sessions for inmates.

Photo via FB/Captains of Lives

He also added that inmates tend to contemplate their actions and be more determined to change for the better during this period.

“During conversations with the inmates under my charge, I can sense their regret and resolve to ensure that this will be their last Ramadan in prison, as they reflect on how their actions have led to them being taken away from their families.”

Photo via FB/Captains of Lives

While the inmates are willing to turn over a new leaf, it is also important that the society is able to welcome them back without passing any judgement on their past.

This remains a concern for some of the inmates, who shared their fears with Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs, Amrin Amin.

Amrin shared his experience of breaking fast with some inmates at the DRC in a Facebook post, which you can see below:

You can view the four-part series here:

Top photo via Captain of Lives Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Temperatures in India hit highs of over 50°C as heatwave persists

The delayed monsoon season is making things worse.

June 4, 12:42 am

Ex-S'pore Idol Taufik Batisah appeals for help for cousin & 2-year-old niece "trapped" in Lebanon

Help is sought for legal costs and medical expenses, among others.

June 3, 11:34 pm

S'pore customers face scalpers & technical difficulties in buying Uniqlo x KAWS T-shirts

Oh no.

June 3, 09:05 pm

McDonald's Curry Sauce Bottles sold out in S'pore, now S$15 on Carousell

Oh no.

June 3, 05:20 pm

270 F&B outlets in S'pore to go straw-free by July 1, 2019

Businesses will not provide straws to customers unless requested or for medical reasons.

June 3, 05:10 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close