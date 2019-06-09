S’pore Prison Service shows how officers & inmates observe Ramadan at Drug Rehabilitation Centre

Ramadan is the month of forgiveness and reflection for Muslims.

And as you’re likely to know, fasting is one of the common practices for Ramadan.

While Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during the daytime, they still continue with their day-to-day responsibilities.

How officers and inmates observe Ramadan

The Singapore Prison Service shared a series of four Facebook posts to show how Ramadan is observed in the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC).

The posts illustrate a day in the life of one of their rehabilitation officers (ROs), Mohamed Faizal Bin Abdul Hamid.

Camaraderie spirit among officers

Faizal shared that the RO’s shift lasts up to 12 hours. During this time, they have to be alert to keep all the housing units safe and secure – a task that is more difficult because some officers are fasting.

However, the officers will look out for each other and remain each other to stay alert at all times.

Faizal also expressed his appreciation towards considerate and helpful non-Muslim officers.

“Some of our non-Muslim teammates would offer to take on more tasks. In fact, most of them are sensitive to our situation, as they don’t eat and drink in our presence, which we find really considerate and thoughtful.” Advertisement Adjustment in work routine to accommodate Muslim inmates

During Ramadan, there are also additional operational duties for officers.

This includes tweaks in the work routine, such as providing lights and water facilities for inmates to have their pre-dawn meals and prayers as well as break fast in the evening.

Some staff will end work later to ensure the medication is issued properly.

Self-reflection

Faizal revealed that more inmates will read the Quran and perform terawih, which is a non-obligatory prayer in their cells, during Ramadan.

Volunteers will also conduct weekly religious classes and prayer sessions for inmates.