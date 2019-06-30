Man tries to shame MRT commuter for placing bag on empty seat, backfires immediately

For better or for worse, Singapore has had a long, torrid history with the issue of demand and supply for public transport seating.

For a wide variety of what some might consider less-than-ideal social cues, people have often been shamed on the online sphere.

One of such instances appeared to have taken place yet again when a post on All Singapore Stuff showed a man placing his bag on the seat beside him.

The post, a contribution from Eddy, had this caption:

“Another person whose bag needs its own seat.”

Here’s the picture (the original picture did not feature censorship on the man’s face):

But unlike the scandals of yesteryear, it appears the average Singaporean has developed a more nuanced take on what constitutes unacceptable behaviour on public transport.

Here is the influx of comments supporting the man.

Firstly, most commenters noticed that the train was far from being packed.

Perhaps the one with a detrimental, unsociable behaviour was the one who took a photo of an unsuspecting man doing basically nothing.

Maybe just ask him?

Or as one Lasmi Randhawa helpfully illustrated.

Yes please.

Image from All Singapore Stuff

