Volvo cuts into lane at Upper Serangoon Road, results in 2 cars colliding, drives off

Many road accidents could have been avoided if drivers were a little more mindful.

Here’s an example that happened along Upper Serangoon Road.

Road accident near Kovan

On June 23, a video shared on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor showed a traffic collision between a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Altis as a result of a Volvo driver.

The Volvo driver cut into the lane of the Mercedes Benz while turning out from the minor road along Upper Serangoon Road towards City, just after Kovan.

In a bid to avoid the Volvo, the Mercedes Benz did an abrupt right swerve, resulting in a collision with the Toyota Altis on the most right lane.

While both the Mercedes and Toyota came to an eventual stop, the Volvo driver was spotted driving off after the accident.

Mixed reactions

No surprise here — some blamed the Volvo for cutting into the lane, causing a collision and then leaving the scene afterward.

Not cool.

However, a few felt that the driver should have let the Volvo crash into it, instead of swerving right and hitting the Toyota Altis instead:

Had that happened, the Mercedes driver would have been able to claim reparative fees from the driver of the Volvo:

However, other users felt that the Mercedes driver acted instinctively, and so, cannot be faulted for his or her actions:

Drive safe, guys.

All GIFs and top image courtesy of JH Lim via Beh Chia Lor Facebook

