Man in Indonesia buys all the fried chicken in store to spite customer who called him fat

Whoa.

Tanya Ong | June 1, 01:47 pm

One man in Indonesia, Frederico Hill, was queueing up for fried chicken when he apparently heard something that didn’t sit well with him.

Allegedly told son that he will “end up fat” like him

According to Hill’s Facebook post on May 30, 2019, a mother was queuing behind him with her child.

The mother allegedly told her kid that he can only eat one piece (of fried chicken) if not he will “end up fat like uncle in front”, referring to Hill.

This angered Hill, who then asked the store’s staff if the chicken on display was all they had left.

The staff confirmed it, saying that the other batch was still cooking.

Hill bought all 15 pieces of chicken that was left, and paid Rp 240,000 (S$23) for them.

Photo via FB/Frederico Hill

Mom had to wait for the next batch of chicken

Hill described how he then watched the staff explain to the mother that their chicken was sold out, and she would have to wait 30 minutes for the next batch to be ready.

He also added that her child kept whining through it all.

Despite being Rp 240,000 poorer, Hill said that seeing the look on their faces was “priceless”.

This is his post:

Top photo via FB/Frederico Hill

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

