3rd batch of allegedly M’sia minister gay sex videos released

The gay sex scandal allegedly involving Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and Haziq Aziz is not going away anytime soon.

Third wave of videos released

This was after a third wave of video clips supposedly showing the duo in the scandal was released on multiple platforms on June 18.

According to The Star, one clip was shared on YouTube under the title “Azmin love Haziq 3/4”, while a second clip was shared over WhatsApp.

Both clips were also shared with reporters.

Based on the title of the latest clip, there appears to be a last part that will be disseminated soon.

What did the videos show?

YouTube clip is an audio recording

The YouTube clip showed no images and is an audio recording of two men discussing when they should meet up, The Malay Mail reported.

Additionally, one of the men was heard expressing concern that the other party had been spotted by others while sitting at a lobby.

As for the recording’s location, the uploader of the YouTube video, Rahim Jaafar, alleged in the caption that it took place at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur hotel, on March 2019.

WhatsApp clip shows grainy footage two seemingly naked men

The second clip featured grainy footage of two seemingly naked men, with one party seen lying bare-chested in bed, while the other stood near him, The Malay Mail reported.

The faces of both individuals are unclear, with the man in bed reported to be holding a mobile phone that obscured his face.

Additionally, the clip also appeared to be spliced together, given that it featured disjointed audio.

Haziq to be charged under Sections 377B and 292 of Malaysian Penal Code

Haziq, the so-called confessor who admitted on Facebook it was him in the video, has been arrested, as of June 14.

The Star reported he is expected to be charged under Section 377B of the Malaysian Penal Code for engaging in carnal intercourse against the order of nature and Section 292, for distributing obscene material.

Haziq’s “confession” on Facebook blew the entire scandal wide open in Malaysia, with the explosive claim that he was one of the two men featured in the videos.

Haziq was the Principal Private Secretary to the Deputy Minister for Primary Industries and Commodities, and the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth Chief for Santubong, Sarawak.

Azmin claims videos are an inside job

Meanwhile, Azmin has insisted that the videos were an inside job from within the PKR, the New Straits Times reported.

In elaborating on his position, Azmin stated that the intention was likely to obstruct his progression within the Malaysian government, an echo of his initial statement on June 12, in which he claimed that the scandal was a plot to destroy his political career.

As per Azmin:

“It is aimed to bar my advancement and my performance in the government and politics. I am confident that the people can see who is culprit behind this episode.”

Azmin’s statement was delivered on the same day of the third wave of videos, prior to their release.

Earlier, on June 15, prime-minister-in-waiting and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim denied that he was involved in the dissemination of the videos.

The scandal so far:

