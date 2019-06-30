M’sia PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim denies circulating gay sex video

Anwar Ibrahim, president of PKR and soon-to-be prime minister of Malaysia, has denied that he was involved in disseminating the gay sex video allegedly involving a member of his party.

Anwar told reporters at Port Dickson on June 15, according to the Malaysian Insight:

“There is already slander, and it cannot be resolved by another slander. What would be the reason (for my involvement)?”

Scandal in Malaysia

Previously, a man named Haziq Aziz had made a “confession” on Facebook, claiming to be one of the two men in the lewd video.

Haziq is the Principal Private Secretary to the Deputy Minister for Primary Industries and Commodities, and the PKR’s Youth Chief for Santubong, Sarawak.

He was arrested on June 14.

Haziq alleged that Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali was the other man in the video.

Azmin has denied the allegation.

Anwar is secure

Azmin, despite being a PKR member, is seen as a rival to Anwar and a close ally of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

But Anwar said there was no reason for him or his supporters to take Azmin out.

He said he was “secure” in his position as Mahathir’s heir apparent, and said he already had support from the constituent parties of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Anwar said:

“A threat? We already have an agreement about my position (as the future PM) and the PM himself said this as recently as last week. PKR, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu have given their support. So there are no problems here.”

No action taken until police are done

Anwar also said on June 16 that the party will not take action against Haziq until the police have completed their investigations, according to The Star.

On the same day, he also denied that the video had plunged his party into crisis, according to the Malay Mail.

Anwar said:

“The party is not beholden to me or Azmin or any individuals. There is a cause for our struggle, but as friends and comrades.”

