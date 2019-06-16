M’sian minister Azmin Ali denies being in gay sex video, calls it a plot to destroy his political career

Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali has denied that he is the man in the viral video clip allegedly depicting him in an intimate situation with another man.

On June 12, he released a statement categorically denying this “vicious libel”, and said this was a plot to assassinate his character and destroy his political career.

CNA‘s Sumisha Naidu shared copies of the statement in a tweet, in both English and Malay, which you can see below.

Azmin added that he trusted the public would not be distracted from the “pressing concerns of the nation” and the “successes” of the Economic Affairs Ministry he heads.

Azmin also said that he trusted the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to take “all necessary action.”

Other man made online “confession”

Earlier on the same day, a man named Haziq Aziz, principal private secretary to the Deputy Minister of Primary Industries and Commodities, came forward to publicly claim that he was one of the men in the video.

He named Azmin and claimed that he was the other person in the video.

Haziq added that Azmin was “unfit to be a leader”.

Members of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, including Minister Syed Saddiq and PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, have slammed the focus on “gutter politics” and scandals, and said that Malaysia had to change its focus on such stories.

Umno lawmaker Khairy Jamaluddin urged Malaysians in an Instagram Story on Wednesday to “look away” from sordid news involving politics.

“Politics is a tough profession. Some days, it’s dirty. Some days, it’s downright filthy,” the MP said. “Today it stinks to the high heaven”.

“Seriously, we are already a nation traumatised by slanders of the past. Do we really want to expose another generation to despicable allegations with the sole intent of destroying someone’s character?”

“If you come across sordid news today involving our politics, look away. Vile filth thrives when it’s given attention.”

