M’sian, who confessed he was in sex video with male minister, arrested

His father has denied that his son was in the video.

Sulaiman Daud | June 14, 11:23 pm

Upsurge

Haziq Aziz, the man who claimed to have appeared in a viral gay sex video, has been arrested.

On June 14, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Haziq was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

FMT quoted his lawyer Ramesh Kumar, who said that Haziq was detained by police officers at 2:00 pm as he was preparing to board a flight.

Made allegations against a Minister

Haziq, the principal private secretary to the Deputy Minister of Primary Industries and Commodities, alleged that Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali was the other man in the video.

Haziq has since been suspended from his position, according to media reports.

Azmin has strongly denied that he is the man in the video.

M’sian minister Azmin Ali denies being in gay sex video, calls it a plot to destroy his political career

Haziq’s father weighs in

Meanwhile, Haziq’s father, Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, has denied that his son was in the video, or that he is even a gay man.

According to the Star on June 14, he said that he watched both the confession and the gay sex video because he was “convinced” his son appeared in neither of them.

On the gay sex video, he said, “The (video) appears to be shady, and I don’t think that’s my son.”

Used as political pawn?

Azmin’s political secretary told the media that Haziq told him he was being used as a pawn to bring down the Economic Affairs Minister.

Muhammad Hilman Idham, who is the Deputy PKR Youth chief, said that he met Haziq on June 11, following the release of the video.

He has made a police report of what he knows but he declined to elaborate what had transpired in the meeting.

Man comes forward to confess it was him & M’sian minister in gay sex video

Top image from Haziq Aziz’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, and he lives according to the teachings of Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

