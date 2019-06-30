fbpx

Mom in M’sia cooks Hari Raya feast despite broken wrist, but none of her relatives came to visit

:'(

Tanya Ong |Fasiha Nazren | June 24, 02:08 pm

A lady in Malaysia apparently cooked an entire meal for her family for Hari Raya.

Unfortunately, her relatives never showed up.

Cooked a spread despite broken wrist

This was according to a viral Twitter thread by one @_notlaila, who described how her mother was looking forward to feeding her guests during Hari Raya.

It was a huge feast including prawn noodles, bamboo sambal chicken, nasi briyani, glutinous rice, curry puffs, grilled mutton and more.

Her mother, who was in “poor health” and supposedly suffering from a broken wrist, cooked all of this by herself.

Photo via Twitter/@_notlaila

@_notlaila explained that she could not return home early to help her mother because she was at work.

(Translation) My mother is already in poor health. Her wrist is broken. Yet, she still makes the effort to cook for our relatives because it’s been a while since she has met them.

She was so happy to cook and even asked me to come home earlier to help her. However, I had work. My mum called them numerous times, asking when will they arrive. These guests kept saying they are “on the way”.

Relatives said they “got lost”

Apparently, relatives had told them that they would be coming over for Hari Raya.

Her mother waited from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm, but these relatives never showed up.

According to the Twitter thread, these relatives got lost and missed the exit. They also supposedly said that they will drop by at a later time if they still “(had) the energy to visit more houses”.

(Translation) What I couldn’t endure was their excuse. It made me feel like going mad. I felt like I wanted to cut all ties with them. They said: “Mak Ndak’s house is located too deep in the forested area until we got lost. We missed the exit and ended up in Negeri Sembilan instead. I guess we will do our Raya visiting elsewhere first.

If we still have the energy to visit more houses, we will go to Mak Ndak’s house, ya?” Sounds great right??? Even when I returned from work and was approaching our house door, she thought I was one of our relatives. She excitedly opened the door to greet me. Her grin was lost when she opened the door and saw my face instead.

Happy to finally have someone eat her food

Apparently, her mother cooked so much food that their fridge could not contain it all.

Since her tweets went viral, @_notlaila said that some people have sent her messages asking for her address so they can go over to help to finish the food.

(Translation) Some have even DM’ed me for my address in a bid to help us finish our food. I feel touched. Just yesterday, I almost lost all faith in humanity. My mom, however, always said: “It’s ok. Let others do to us, but we don’t do to others.”

On June 23, she said some relatives came to visit.

However, despite them showing up unannounced, her mother was “beaming” when she saw them eat her food.

(Translation) Today, another set of relatives came to our house. They didn’t even inform us. They just appeared in front of our house. It’s their luck today to have a lot of food. All praise to God. Thank you for your well wishes. I can’t express just how happy my heart feels. My mother was also beaming when she saw other people eating her food.

You can read the full thread here.

Top photo composite image, via Twitter/@_notlaila

 

