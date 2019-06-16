Mahathir says he could be in next sex video at the rate M’sia has political sex clips

Video clips allegedly depicting Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali having sex with another man, Haziq Aziz, have gone viral in Malaysia and regionally.

In response, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has come out to dismiss the videos as fake, Malaysiakini reported.

Advanced technology capable of producing fakes

On June 12, Mahathir stated: “I do not believe this is genuine”.

He added that technology had made it easy to produce such a video and quipped that perhaps the day might come when he would also be seen in such a video.

Mahathir said: “Nowadays, we can do a lot of things with videos and pictures if we are good at it. Perhaps one day you will see a lewd picture of me like that. It will be very funny.”

Previously, Mahathir said that he was unaware of the videos when first asked about it on June 11.

Haziq’s confession denounced as deliberate ploy

Mahathir also denounced Haziq Aziz, the man who made the confession that it was him in the sex tape with Azmin, Malaysiakini further reported.

Mahathir added that it was deliberate of Haziq and that if such a deed had indeed happened, Haziq would likely be ashamed instead.

Mahathir said: “It is deliberate. If it was not, why would he confess? Normally, someone in that position would be ashamed. This guy is not shy.”

Haziq is the Principal Private Secretary to the Deputy Minister for Primary Industries and Commodities, Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Shamsul is also the vice-president of the PKR.

Unbecoming of Malaysian politics

Mahathir slammed the entire controversy as a political agenda and “dirty work” that was unbecoming of Malaysian politics, Malaysiakini highlighted.

He said: “I’m not so stupid as to believe these things. I think this is cooked up by somebody who has a political agenda. That’s all.”

Mahathir added that politicians should not resort to such methods as it would result in the debasement of society, and said: “This is dirty work… Keep politics a little bit cleaner. If you go in this direction, then everyday people can show lewd pictures.”

Ex-PM Najib responds “Why ask me?” to incident

Separately, when asked by a reporter to comment on the matter, former prime minister Najib Razak responded: “Why ask me?”

According to a video by The Star, he was asked the question after a 1MDB-related trial that saw him questioned about the misappropriation of funds.

When asked, Najib replied with a laugh: “Why ask me? Ask the person concerned, don’t ask me. I’m not responsible for anything.”

Second batch of video and images released after alleged minister denies his involvement

Meanwhile, The Malay Mail reported that a second batch of sex videos was released over multiple WhatsApp groups, about two hours after Azmin first gave his statement denying his involvement on June 12.

A WhatsApp group, to which several politicians and a Malay Mail journalist were added, forwarded one video and two images of homosexual sex.

The group was also titled, “Azmin ali part 2/4”, implying the potential of future releases.

Meanwhile, The Star further reported that Azmin’s family has since taken to social media to voice their support for him.

The scandal so far:

Top image from Mahathir Mohamad Facebook