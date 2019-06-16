fbpx

Mahathir claims he is unaware of gay sex videos allegedly involving M’sian minister lookalike

The videos had been spread over multiple WhatsApp groups that added journalists and politicians.

Matthias Ang | June 11, 11:47 pm

Scandal is afoot in the Malaysian government.

Scandal that Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is apparently unaware of.

Mahathir unaware of scandal allegedly involving a minister lookalike

On June 11, Mahathir said he was unaware of three video clips allegedly depicting homosexual sex.

The footage allegedly featured a man who resembled a minister in his administration, Malaysiakini reported.

Mahathir’s reply had been given in response to a reporter, who asked him for his comments on the matter.

Subsequently, Mahathir quipped that the reporter could perhaps brief him on the matter.

Mahathir said: “I don’t know anything, I just heard about it, I need to read about it first, maybe if you could brief me on it, that’ll be good.”

What is the scandal about?

According to Malaysiakini, the scandal entailed the spread of the videos over multiple WhatsApp groups.

The footage showed two naked men in bed.

Multiple journalists and politicians were added into the WhatsApp groups.

WhatsApp groups initiated by “Saifuddin Abdullah” and “Tian Chua”

One of the WhatsApp groups was initiated under the name of Malaysia Foreign Minister, “Saifuddin Abdullah”.

Multiple journalists based in Klang were added into the group.

Meanwhile, another WhatsApp group was initiated under the name of “Tian Chua”, the vice-president of political party Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Prime minister-in-waiting, Anwar Ibrahim, is president of PKR.

PKR is part of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, and politicians from Sarawak were added into this group.

Both Saifuddin and Chua have responded saying that they are not responsible for starting the WhatsApp groups.

Two of the groups were titled “Jemputan Hari Raya ****”, or “A Hari Raya Invitation”.

According to Malaysiakini, Chua said that the mobile number in the group chat did not belong to him.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin claimed that someone had been masquerading as the initiators of the WhatsApp groups and added that the authorities would investigate.

UMNO lodges police report over the matter

UMNO supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam stated that he had lodged a police report over the videos, The Star reported.

Alleging that the men were “actors”, Lokman said that their acting “was not very good”.

Lokman said: “I want the police to investigate the authenticity of the videos, who has been spreading the videos and also the ‘actors’ involved.”

Furthermore, Lokman also claimed that it was clear which politician one of the men supposedly resembled, although he did not give out any names.

Top image screenshot from KiniTv

