Liverpool win Champions League, beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0

Liverpool has now won it six times.

Sulaiman Daud | June 2, 05:49 am

Liverpool FC are the champions of Europe once again.

After a hard-fought match in Madrid, Spain, Liverpool beat fellow English team Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

The match started off with a bang. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane had the ball in the box and hit it towards Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko, who had his arm outstretched. The referee blew his whistle for a penalty.

Salah, Liverpool’s Egyptian talisman, stepped up to take it. After a long run-up, he buried the penalty past Hugo Lloris.

Slow-paced game

However, the match turned into a scrappy, dull affair, with both sets of players displaying a curious lack of urgency.

Commentators blamed the Spanish heat, and the fact that the English league season had ended three weeks earlier.

A streaker ran onto the pitch to provide a spark of excitement after about 20 minutes, before being swiftly escorted off by security.

Origi seals the deal

Changes were made after half time. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took off Roberto Firmino for Origi, and Georgino Wijnaldum was substituted for James Milner.

Spurs forward Lucas Moura, the hero of the semi-final with Ajax, came on for Harry Winks, and Eric Dier replaced Sissoko.

Perhaps energised by the changes, Tottenham attacked with more vigour, with Moura and Korean winger Son Heung-min testing Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

But super-sub Origi settled the tie with a sweetly-taken finish in the 86th minute, after the ball fell to him following a corner.

Origi took one touch, swung his boot, and wrote himself into the history books.

One year after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid in Kiev, Ukraine, Liverpool are the six-time champions of Europe.

