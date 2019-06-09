fbpx

Back
﻿

Temperatures in India hit highs of over 50°C as heatwave persists

The delayed monsoon season is making things worse.

Matthias Ang | June 4, 12:42 am

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

India has been hit by a severe heatwave, having seen temperatures of more than 40°C since April this year.

A New Delhi media company NDTV reported that as of June 3, 2019, 11 of the 15 hottest places in the world are currently in India.

Hitting over 51°C in India

On June 1, the desert city of Churu in the Indian state of Rajasthan recorded a temperature of 50.6°C, CNA reported.

This has come close to the highest temperature ever recorded in India, which was 51°C in Rajasthan, back in 2016.

India-based media Hindustan Times (HT) also reported on June 2 that around two-thirds of India had been affected by the heatwave.

Temperatures at major cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, Kota, Hyderabad, and Lucknow have exceeded 45°C.

Severe water shortages

The prolonged heat has resulted in severe water shortages in some districts and villages as lakes and rivers dry up.

In the western state of Maharashtra, the drought has ground agriculture and the rearing of livestock to a halt.

In the district of Beed, residents are now bathing every alternate day while women must wait until dark to defecate in the open due to the lack of water for flushing.

Farmers are also only receiving water for their livestock every three days.

Several deaths reported

Several deaths have since been reported because of the heatwave.

The monsoon season is, however, likely to begin on June 6 — a week behind schedule — at India’s southern coast, which will end the dry spell.

Weather forecaster Skymet has warned that the monsoon will remain weak and that there will be less rain than average this year.

In the meantime, the Indian Meteorological Department projects the high temperatures to persist in the next few days.

Top image from India Water Portal Twitter

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Ex-S'pore Idol Taufik Batisah appeals for help for cousin & 2-year-old niece "trapped" in Lebanon

Help is sought for legal costs and medical expenses, among others.

June 3, 11:34 pm

S'pore customers face scalpers & technical difficulties in buying Uniqlo x KAWS T-shirts

Oh no.

June 3, 09:05 pm

McDonald's Curry Sauce Bottles sold out in S'pore, now S$15 on Carousell

Oh no.

June 3, 05:20 pm

270 F&B outlets in S'pore to go straw-free by July 1, 2019

Businesses will not provide straws to customers unless requested or for medical reasons.

June 3, 05:10 pm

GrabFood rider with prosthetic leg in S'pore inspires others with grit & tenacity

Mad props.

June 3, 05:01 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close