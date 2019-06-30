S’pore ICA officer, 30, cut holes in bathroom door to film domestic helper in shower

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail on Wednesday (June 26) for filming a domestic helper while she was showering.

Advertisement

CNA reported Deputy Public Prosecutor Genevieve Pang as telling the court that the 30-year-old officer — whose name was censored in court documents — had first developed an urge to see the domestic helper showering in late 2016.

The 36-year-old Indonesian victim had been working as a domestic helper for the family of the officer’s wife — whom the officer also lived with.

Cutting peeping holes

In order to satisfy his urges, the officer used a pair of scissors to cut two holes into the plastic door of a common toilet in the kitchen.

He admitted that these holes were made for the purpose of peeping at the victim while she was showering.

Advertisement

The officer also cut a hole into a metal container used to store laundry powder which was placed on a shelf in the toilet.

He then put his iPhone 4S inside the container, with the camera lens angled to record images through the hole.

The device would be set to record video footage while the domestic helper showered.

The officer would then wait about 30 minutes after she had finished bathing before retrieving his phone.

This method reportedly allowed him to film the victim showering three times between late 2016 and early 2017. During this period, he also inadvertently captured footage of other women.

Advertisement

Filmed three times

He was eventually caught by his sister-in-law, who realised that she had been filmed as well.

According to CNA, she then called the police — while he was harassing her from outside her room — telling them about the video he had taken of her.

The ICA officer was subsequently arrested by police, who also seized the items used in the crime.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of insulting the domestic helper’s modesty, while three other charges were taken into consideration.

Each charge of insulting the modesty of a woman could have resulted in the officer being jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

Advertisement

Top image via Unsplash