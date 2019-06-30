S’pore GrabFood rider looks around HDB corridor before taking shoes, misses CCTV right above him
Yikes.
A GrabFood rider has allegedly been caught on video stealing.
This was what one Grace Lim recently shared on Facebook.
The incident had apparently happened to her cousin.
GrabFood rider takes a pair of shoes
A video uploaded to Facebook on June 27 showed CCTV footage of a GrabFood rider along a HDB corridor.
The footage showed the rider delivering food to the residence.
After the delivery was completed, he could be seen looking around his immediate vicinity.
He then placed a pair of shoes in his GrabFood delivery bag, and rode off.
According to the timestamp of the footage, the incident took place on June 20, at around 1:42pm.
Grab is aware of the incident
In response to Mothership queries, a Grab spokesperson said that they are aware of this incident.
They “(do) not condone such behaviour” and delivery-partners who are found guilty will be terminated.
They are currently investigating the matter.
Here is their statement in full:
“We are aware of this and are investigating the matter. Grab does not condone such behavior and will terminate delivery-partners who are found guilty.”
Top photo via FB video/Grace Lim.
