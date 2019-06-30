fbpx

Back

S’pore GrabFood rider looks around HDB corridor before taking shoes, misses CCTV right above him

Yikes.

Tanya Ong | June 27, 01:15 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

A GrabFood rider has allegedly been caught on video stealing.

This was what one Grace Lim recently shared on Facebook.

The incident had apparently happened to her cousin.

GrabFood rider takes a pair of shoes

A video uploaded to Facebook on June 27 showed CCTV footage of a GrabFood rider along a HDB corridor.

The footage showed the rider delivering food to the residence.

Photo via FB video screengrab/Grace Lim
Photo via FB video screengrab/Grace Lim

After the delivery was completed, he could be seen looking around his immediate vicinity.

He then placed a pair of shoes in his GrabFood delivery bag, and rode off.

Photo via FB video screengrab/Grace Lim

According to the timestamp of the footage, the incident took place on June 20, at around 1:42pm.

Grab is aware of the incident

In response to Mothership queries, a Grab spokesperson said that they are aware of this incident.

They “(do) not condone such behaviour” and delivery-partners who are found guilty will be terminated.

They are currently investigating the matter.

Here is their statement in full:

“We are aware of this and are investigating the matter. Grab does not condone such behavior and will terminate delivery-partners who are found guilty.”

Top photo via FB video/Grace Lim.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📱👵
How to make your Asian mum proud of you once and for all. Don’t say we never teach.

🎨🏠
Click here for rabak artist impressions of your neighbourhood. Pls don’t laugh we tried our best.

🚆🚌
How long do you take to get to work? Very shag hor.

🕵️🍡
Want to go Japan this year or not??

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Bali bans single-use plastic bags, straws & styrofoam

The island hopes to reduce 70% of its marine plastics by 2019.

June 27, 12:47 pm

Indonesian couple names baby 'Google' hoping he can help others

No one calls their baby Explorer, because that browser sucks.

June 27, 12:36 pm

Today only: Get up to 64% off on meals at Hai Di Lao, Tsukiji Fish Market Fish &Co. and more on Chope

Prices start from $0.80.

June 27, 12:14 pm

PM Lee: 377A law to stay, won't get in the way as S'pore unlike Middle East & San Francisco

The Prime Minister has been consistent about his stance on the issue.

June 27, 12:05 pm

First halal Japanese BBQ shop Wakuwaku Yakiniku opens at Bali Lane, Bugis

Oishi!!

June 27, 11:54 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close