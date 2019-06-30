S’pore GrabFood rider looks around HDB corridor before taking shoes, misses CCTV right above him

A GrabFood rider has allegedly been caught on video stealing.

This was what one Grace Lim recently shared on Facebook.

The incident had apparently happened to her cousin.

GrabFood rider takes a pair of shoes

A video uploaded to Facebook on June 27 showed CCTV footage of a GrabFood rider along a HDB corridor.

The footage showed the rider delivering food to the residence.

After the delivery was completed, he could be seen looking around his immediate vicinity.

He then placed a pair of shoes in his GrabFood delivery bag, and rode off.

According to the timestamp of the footage, the incident took place on June 20, at around 1:42pm.

Grab is aware of the incident

In response to Mothership queries, a Grab spokesperson said that they are aware of this incident.

They “(do) not condone such behaviour” and delivery-partners who are found guilty will be terminated.

They are currently investigating the matter.

Here is their statement in full:

“We are aware of this and are investigating the matter. Grab does not condone such behavior and will terminate delivery-partners who are found guilty.”

